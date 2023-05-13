First Look at Mumbattan in New ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer

The premiere of the highly anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is drawing ever closer, and as it does, we’re getting more insight into the world…er, worlds…of the film.

We already know that Miles Morales’ New York, as well as Gwen’s and Peter B.’s, will also be featured in the film. We’ll also get to see Neueva York – the home of Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099 – and New London, the home of Spider-Punk, based on 70’s London.

Yesterday, however, we got a sneak peek at one of the most interesting promised worlds: Mumbattan, a hybrid of Manhattan and Mumbai, where Pavitr Prabhakar lives.

Prabhakar, voiced by Cricket player Shubman Gill, is the Spider-Man for Earth 50101: A young boy from a small village who was bullied by his peers, until he got a half-scholarship that moved himself and his aunt and uncle to the big city.

Mumbattan was the main feature of the new TV spot, with Pavitr zooming around the screen and introducing us to the various sights and sounds of the city – mainly traffic, something both of its inspiration cities are well known for.

When showing Miles around the city, Pavitr mentions that “being Spider-man is SO easy!” This indicates that things are going relatively well for him at first – something in movies that usually signals his world is about to get seriously messed up.

Pavitr himself seems like a sweet, upbeat young man, who will likely act as a good friend to both Miles and Gwen throughout the course of the film – given that we already know that Miguel O’Hara will be a villain along with Spot, and Spider-Punk will be a rival for Gwen’s romantic attention, that seems like the only role left for this character to fill. His comic portrayal in this trailer lends even more evidence to that conclusion.

We’ll find out for sure when we see more of Pavitr Prabhakar and Mumbattan in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which lands in theaters on June 2, 2023.

What part of the Spider-Verse sequel are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!