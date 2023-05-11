New ‘Spider-Verse’ Going to a Dimension Nobody Could Have Predicted

Posted on by Braden Nelsen Leave a comment
Jake Johnson, Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Credit: Sony Pictures Animation/Marvel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) is going to be huge!

Shameik Moore's Miles Morales in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Credit: Sony Pictures Animation/Marvel

To this point, in both Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), audiences have watched as Spider-People from other dimensions have been pulled into the dimension of the protagonist. This year that will change in a big way as Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) travels to other dimensions and sees dozens of new Spider-People, including a few that may surprise fans!

Miles Morales Spider-Man in 'Across the Spider-Verse'
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Even though the release of the film is still a few weeks away, Sony has already revealed a handful of the Spider-People that fans can expect to see in the sequel, including the return of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Issac), and the introduction of Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and many others!

Issa Rae's Spider-Woman in "Across the Spider-Verse"
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Rumors have even been circulating, and have all but been confirmed by the cast, that audiences just might see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers in a live-action dimension. Seeing how popular and successful both Into the Spider-Verse and No Way Home were, it would only make sense, and fans would go wild! But that’s not the dimension that promises to blow people’s minds…

(left to right) Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire variants of Peter Parker/Spider-Man edited with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse background marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

In a new promotional video from FandangoSpider-Verse star Jake Johnson almost offhandedly confirmed yet another dimension that comes as a surprise to everyone. In his commentary, Johnson mentions a visit to none other than the LEGO dimension! That’s right, according to Johnson, fans will see LEGO Spider-Man swinging on screen alongside the other Spider-People.

Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)
Credit: Sony Pictures Animation/Marvel

Though, at this point, it’s unclear who will be voicing the blocky hero, it’s an amazing inclusion that is sure to delight fans. While this comes as a surprise, with the amount of Spider-Folk being included in this next film, it probably shouldn’t be! It’s clear that Sony is pulling out all the stops in this amazing sequel. With only a few weeks left until the movie opens, who knows what other secrets might be revealed in the lead-up?

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Spider-People in the international poster for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)
Credit: Sony Pictures Animation/Marvel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters June 2, 2023, and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman, and Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot. The sequel finds Miles (Moore) joining forces with old allies fighting against a new threat, and finding himself facing down legions of Spider-Folk in order to save the Multiverse.

What do you think of this development? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Braden Nelsen

The two things most people learn first when talking with Braden is his passion for history, and for Disney. Braden has been a Disney fan from the word go, and if not in the parks with his wife and family, can often be found doing things to incorporate Disney in the day to day, whether that be painting, trying out park recipes at home, or collecting the odd Disney antique!

