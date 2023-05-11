New ‘Spider-Verse’ Going to a Dimension Nobody Could Have Predicted

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) is going to be huge!

To this point, in both Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), audiences have watched as Spider-People from other dimensions have been pulled into the dimension of the protagonist. This year that will change in a big way as Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) travels to other dimensions and sees dozens of new Spider-People, including a few that may surprise fans!

Even though the release of the film is still a few weeks away, Sony has already revealed a handful of the Spider-People that fans can expect to see in the sequel, including the return of Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Issac), and the introduction of Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and many others!

Rumors have even been circulating, and have all but been confirmed by the cast, that audiences just might see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parkers in a live-action dimension. Seeing how popular and successful both Into the Spider-Verse and No Way Home were, it would only make sense, and fans would go wild! But that’s not the dimension that promises to blow people’s minds…

In a new promotional video from Fandango, Spider-Verse star Jake Johnson almost offhandedly confirmed yet another dimension that comes as a surprise to everyone. In his commentary, Johnson mentions a visit to none other than the LEGO dimension! That’s right, according to Johnson, fans will see LEGO Spider-Man swinging on screen alongside the other Spider-People.

Though, at this point, it’s unclear who will be voicing the blocky hero, it’s an amazing inclusion that is sure to delight fans. While this comes as a surprise, with the amount of Spider-Folk being included in this next film, it probably shouldn’t be! It’s clear that Sony is pulling out all the stops in this amazing sequel. With only a few weeks left until the movie opens, who knows what other secrets might be revealed in the lead-up?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters June 2, 2023, and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman, and Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot. The sequel finds Miles (Moore) joining forces with old allies fighting against a new threat, and finding himself facing down legions of Spider-Folk in order to save the Multiverse.

