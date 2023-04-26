‘Spider-Verse’ Cast All But Confirm Live-Action ‘Spider-Men’ Cameos

Big news for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)!

Though Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) wasn’t the first movie to address the Multiverse, it was definitely one of the best. Sony, with the film rights to Spider-Man, did one of the smartest things they could do and brought many iterations of the character to life, and have really outdone themselves in the sequel. Will they be able to one-up what fans have already seen, though?

Even though the release of Across the Spider-Verse is still months away, fans have seen dozens of new Spider-People lined up for the sequel, incorporating Spider-Man history from across the entire publication of the character. Fans already know about the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), and the introduction of characters like Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Issac) and Spider-Woman/Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), but that’s not all!

Sony has already teased the appearances of Spider-Punk/ Hobart “Hobie” Brown (Daniel Kaluuya), Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider, Margo/Spider-Byte, Takuya Yamashiro/Spider-Man, and many others! As if the inclusion of these many Spider-People weren’t exciting enough, fans have been buzzing about the potential cameos from three other famous Spider-Men.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) did the impossible and united the live-action Spider-Men, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, in amazing fashion. It was the biggest crossover since Avengers: Endgame (2019) and was so well executed that, of course, when more Multiversal Spider-Man hijinks were on the way, it was thought of immediately.

While nothing has been confirmed officially, many clues point to the trio making their way to the Sony Pictures Animation Spider-Verse. The international trailer used images of their Spidey Suits, and various comments and insider information seem to point that way, and now there’s one more piece of evidence!

The Direct reported on comments from the cast of the new Spider-Verse movie, which really seem to point to Holland, Maguire, and Garfield making an appearance. Not only did stars like Issa Rae and Shameik Moore not deny the rumor, but Hailee Steinfeld went as far as to say the following:

“There’s so many [Spider-People]. There [are] some treats. This wouldn’t be what it is if there weren’t some treats.”

Granted, as The Direct points out, these “treats” could be referring to the plethora of other Spider-Folk in the film, but in regards to the question posed about Holland, Maguire, and Garfield, it seems a pretty sure bet that fans will see them. Why not, after all? They’re three of the most popular versions of the character, and the usage agreement between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studious would make it possible…

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters June 2, 2023, and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman, and Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot. The sequel finds Miles (Moore) joining forces with old allies fighting against a new threat and finding himself facing down legions of Spider-Folk in order to save the Multiverse.

