Story Details for New Spider-Verse to Be Revealed

With less than two months from its theatrical release, Sony will release a new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) trailer tomorrow.

When we last left Miles Morales, he had just saved the city of New York from Wilson Fisk’s Super Collider. Miles also parted ways with his Spidey friends, leaving him with the confidence and responsibility to be his universe’s neighborhood-friendly Spider-Man. However, the first film does end with a teaser, revealing that there are more Spider-men (and women) out there that Miles has yet to meet.

While fans got their first look at Across the Spider-Verse all the way back in 2021, when the film’s original release date was October 2022, we learned that Miles was invited back into the Spider-Verse by his friend Gwen Stacy. Last December, after the release date was pushed back eight months, Sony released the first official trailer, which came with the film’s plot.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Most recently, Marvel Entertainment posted on Twitter this past weekend, confirming that a new trailer will be coming out on Tuesday.

The @SpiderVerse will never be the same. The new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse arrives April 4. 🕷 pic.twitter.com/mac7UgNIlJ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 2, 2023

Seeing how the film will be in theaters in just a handful of weekends, this could potentially be the final trailer (along with any TV spots sprinkled in). Final trailers are known for revealing story details and giving audiences the final push to get them into the theaters on release day. This means we might finally see more of Spot, the sequel’s villain. We also might learn why all the Spider-People are upset with Miles. It’s clear that Miguel O’Hara, Oscar Isaac’s character, has a personal vendetta against Miles, and the final trailer may reveal more of a backstory to shine a light on that.

More importantly, we might also get more introductions to the new Spider-People. Fans are already excited to see Issa Rae as Spider-Woman and Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk. In the teaser for the new trailer, we also get a glimpse at Spider-Man India, who is voiced by Karan Soni from the Deadpool franchise.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on June 2, 2023.

