Big Changes In Store For Miles Morales In New ‘Spider-Verse’

If someone were to explain the plot of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), it would seem very much like every other Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made. The main character gets bit by a radioactive spider in New York, loses his uncle, learns great power and responsibility, and saves the day, but for a film with so many familiar elements, it was an amazing ride, and the sequel promises to improve upon that!

Beyond the basic Spider-Man origin story, which the film points at hilariously, audiences watched as this Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Moore), had the benefit of being mentored by several Spider-people, including Peter Parker (Chris Pine), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage) and others.

Over the course of the film, Miles (Moore) grows a lot and really comes into his own as his own unique Spider-Man. Even though there were plenty of Spider-People in the first film, the sequel promises to deliver exponentially more. Fans have already seen dozens of incarnations of the character on posters, in trailers, and other promotional material, and that’s not even all of them.

So, why does Miles (Moore) get mixed up in all of this? Well, a new trailer, shared by Discussing Film, reveals a bit more about not only the movie and its central conflict but about Miles (Moore) himself as well. From the outset, after being taken into a Multiversal hub of sorts by Gwen (Steinfeld), Miles (Moore) is introduced to a league of all the best Spider-People from around the Multiverse and asks how he can join.

Though it seems a flimsy goal, the comments from Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) shed light on the real conflict behind Miles’ (Moore) struggle in this new film. O’Hara (Isaac) tells the new Spider-Man that he can’t be a part of the team, that being Spider-Man means sacrifice, and choosing between saving one person or the entire Multiverse.

Miles (Moore), of course, objects, saying that he doesn’t have to choose and that he can save them all, a claim which is refuted by Peter B. Parker (Johnson). This raises a lot of questions, but perhaps the most important: who is that one person that Miles (Moore) will have to choose to either save or let go to save the Multiverse? Or will he actually have to choose instead of saving everyone? There’s a huge potential for some great drama in this next movie if only the filmmakers don’t squander it!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters June 2, 2023, and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman, and Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot. The sequel finds Miles (Moore) joining forces with old allies fighting against a new threat and finding himself facing down legions of Spider-Folk in order to save the Multiverse.

