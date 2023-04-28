Andy Samberg Cast as Scarlet Spider in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Though most of the main cast has been announced for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, plenty of variants are still being revealed. One of the most significant variants that had yet to be revealed and the most fan-favorite is Scarlet Spider, which has now been revealed. Andy Samberg of The Lonely Island, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and SNL is said to be voicing Ben Reilly/Scarlet Spider.

One Take News broke the news of Andy Samberg finally being revealed as the Scarlet Spider, who has also been revealed to be a “secondary supporting character.” The Scarlet Spider won’t be as crucial as Karan Soni’s Spider-Man India or Issa Rae’s Spider-Woman, but the character will likely be an ally to Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Interestingly both members of The Lonely Island revealed they would be in the movie. Samberg is set to voice Scarlet Spider, and Jorma Taccone will voice Adrian Toomes/Vulture.

Sony and Marvel are planning to create a trilogy with the Spider-Verse movies, and there is a possibility that Scarlet Spider could be far more important in the Beyond the Spider-Verse conclusion.

The Lonely Island is a parody musical duo with comedians Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone, who have done songs with massive stars like Cardi B, Nikki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, and many more.

Andy Samberg began gaining notoriety while on the hit sketch series Saturday Night Live. His many sketches featuring musical parodies led to The Lonely Island taking off. Since then, the comedian became a fan-favorite character on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and in movies like Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Samberg has been ramping up his voice acting roles, as he appeared in Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, which was kept a secret for the most part.

The Scarlet Spider is arguably one of the most famous Spider-Man variants, next to Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales. The character was initially introduced in the comics as a clone of Peter Parker, created by the Jackal. Through his identity crisis, the Scarlet Spider named himself Ben Reilly after the maiden name of Ben and May Parker. He was initially a foe to Spider-Man before coining himself as the Scarlet Spider and becoming a hero.

Through all the variants that have been shown, fans have been the most excited about Scarlet Spider and Spider-Punk. It had been revealed that Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya would be taking on the role of Hobart Brown/Spider-Punk. Now, Andy Samberg is joining the growing list of A-list talent.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2, 2023. The film brings back Shameik Moore as Miles Morale, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker.

Joining the returning cast as new additions are Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Kari Sona as Spider-Man India, and Andy Samberg as Scarlet Spider.

Are you excited to see Andy Samberg as Scarlet Spider in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!