‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Bringing Back Classic Villain, Could Start the Sinister Six

Though Sony and Marvel have been playing nice with one another in terms of the Spider-Man movies that have been produced starring Tom Holland, Sony is also building out its own universe that is chock full of villains. Morbius was introduced, which also tied into the Tom Holland-led movies, as Michael Keaton reprised his role as Vulture via a post-credits scene. The Kraven spinoff brings back a classic Spider-Man villain, which might also set up the long-awaited Sinister Six.

Related: The MCU Might Have Finally Solved Their ‘Spider-Man’ Problem

Spider-Man has many foes and has a Rogues Gallery of his own that could arguably rival Batman’s list. Though we have seen different variations of villains, a team that the Web Head often deals with in the comics has yet to appear in live-action. That team is the Sinister Six. Though core members have been introduced through comics, shows, and video games, the villainous team has taken on many iterations.

As mentioned, Michael Keaton reprised his role of Adrian Toomes in Morbius, which led everyone to think he might be putting a team together, much like how Nick Fury, Toomes could be the recruiter trying to put together a team of villains to take down Spider-Man finally.

Though that was the hopeful case, his appearance has gone nowhere. Morbius is a bit of an anti-hero, though he could theoretically be part of the Sinister Six. The same can be said for Venom, who Tom Hardy has portrayed in two movies. Hardy was also brought into the MCU during a brief moment at the end of No Way Home, as he left behind some of the black symbiote when he was rocketed back to his own timeline.

The rumor is that Tom Hardy is done playing Eddie Brock after the third Venom movie, which is currently in production. Should Venom be added to the Sinister Six, someone else would presumably have to be hired to take over the role from Hardy.

Though this all sounds a bit messy, it appears that Sony is deadset on bringing in some classic Spider-Man villains that could be working together to stop Holland’s, Peter Parker. The newest villain to get his own solo movie is Kraven the Hunter, which just showcased a violence-filled trailer at CinemaCon, and was announced to be Rated R. During the events of the trailer; a classic villain was also introduced: the Rhino.

‘Kraven’ Will Introduce a New Version of Rhino

The synopsis of the movie will feature Kraven and Rhino fighting one another. Discussing Film, stated the trailer showcased a mysterious figure, “[inject themselves] with a serum,” and then said, “Don’t you want to know why they call me The Rhino.” This person then turned into a “huge rhino monster.”

Though Paul Giamatti played a mech-like version of the villain in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Kraven plans to bring in the more comic-accurate version of the classic Spider-Man villain. If this is the case, we would assume that Kraven and Rhino will fight one another before potentially joining forces.

Should Keaton appear as Toomes again, we can bet that Vulture, Rhino, and Kraven will begin the makings of the dreaded Sinister Six. Another prominent member is typically Mysterio, though he met his end during the story in Far From Home. A new actor could certainly step into the shoes of Jake Gyllenhaal.

Spider-Man is still one of the biggest earners for Sony and Marvel, and we imagine their relationship is still strong, as the fourth movie is being worked on with Tom Holland. The rumors have all been another trilogy of films is being planned, which would open the door for Peter Parker to take on the black symbiote suit. He could theoretically take on the Sinister Six, should Sony build out this villain-based universe in a way that makes sense.

Related: Disney+ Hints at Future Spider-Man Project

There is plenty of promise behind a serum that transforms the Rhino. We could see The Chameleon and Scorpion finally introduced, which would help to build out the Sinister Six even more. Either way, Marvel and Sony might be building something special behind the scenes that even the internet sleuths have not figured out.

Are you excited to see Rhino in the Spider-Man Kraven spinoff? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!