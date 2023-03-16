Wilem Dafoe Wants To Return As Green Goblin

Superhero movies have become meticulous when finding the right people for the right parts. While not every casting is a homerun effort, some perfectly casted people have been included, including Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin.

Fans were worried that the man would never return to the role that he perfected after the events of the first Spider-Man movie, but the current Multiverse has a funny habit of giving fans what they want. Dafoe returned to our lives as Norman Osbourne in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Willem Dafoe’s role in No Way Home reminded us why he is so perfect for the part, especially as he once again fell victim to his dual personality, which the actor is a fan of when playing the great Spider-Man foe.

He recently revealed that he would love to return to the role but under one condition. According to Dafoe, “If everything was right, sure. I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”

We are not entirely sure how Willem Dafoe would be welcomed back into another Spider-Man movie, but everyone would surely love to see him cackling and throwing pumpkin bombs once again.

Again, the Multiverse has a tricky habit of bringing back some of the best superhero actors, and Marvel is gearing up for its next foray into multiple timelines. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to release in 2025, and if the movie is anything like the Johnathan Hickman comic, we will see many variations of our favorite heroes—and villains.

Willem Dafoe can easily return as another timeline version of the Green Goblin, though that might not be enough to bring him back. Dafoe did state back in 2021 that he spoke to Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal and Jon Watts that he would not return and be some “grand cameo.”

Dafoe revealed that one of his favorite parts of being in the Spider-Man movies is being able to engage in the stunts himself. You have to hand it to the man for continuing to do stunts when he is 67. Superhero movies can be quite taxing too.

Could Willem Dafoe Return As Green Goblin?

Willem Dafoe may want to return as Green Goblin, but it would be tricky, considering he technically died twice. However, the Multiverse could bring the man back once again for the Sinister Six. The team of supervillains has yet to be formally put together and shown, but that could happen soon.

Sony and Marvel are working together on the future of Spider-Man, and right now, Kraven is getting his own movie along with El Muerto. They could easily join Vulture, Venom, and whoever else is cooked up for the team meant to take down Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Either way, we could use more of Dafoe’s Goblin.

