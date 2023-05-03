‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Shatters Animation Record With Lengthy Runtime

With the release of Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) inching closer and closer, a new rumor claims that the superhero flick will break a truly impressive record for animated Hollywood movies with its runtime.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse will see Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) reuniting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to take on a new threat, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) after being catapulted across the Multiverse.

Check out the official trailer for Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse below:

While we will see some familiar faces, including Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and the briefly-seen Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), the upcoming sequel will introduce a new web of Spiders including Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew (AKA Spider-Woman) and Daniel Kaluuya’s Hobart “Hobie” Brown (AKA Spider-Punk).

Like its predecessor, Across the Spider-Verse features the same heavily stylized animation that makes it look as if the characters were pulled straight from the Marvel comic books. But the upcoming movie’s appearance and all-star cast aren’t its only impressive feats.

According to scooper Cryptic4KQual, who has been a reliable source for runtime information on recent projects, you’ll want to grab a snack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, because the movie is rumored to have a runtime of two hours and 20 minutes.

If true, Across the Spider-Verse will be the longest-ever major Hollywood studio animated movie, beating out the previous record-holder, 2012’s Consuming Spirits, which has a length of 2 hours and 16 minutes.

Considering the first Spider-Verse installment clocked in at just shy of two hours, it’s not surprising that it’s sequel will be even longer. The movie is expected to introduce many new storylines, such as the love triangle between Spider-Punk, Spider-Gwen, and Miles Morales, as well as the arrival of the secret “Spider Society.”

Other live-action cameos from the likes of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Hardy’s Venom are also rumored to pop up in the film, meaning there’s undoubtedly a lot of ground to cover in the story.

Of course, not all plot threads will be resolved by the end of the film, as a threequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has already been confirmed, with an estimated release date of March 2024.

For now, fans eager to dive back into the Spider-Verse can look forward to seeing the new movie in theaters on June 2, 2023.

What do you think of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse getting a lengthy runtime? Let us know in the comments below.