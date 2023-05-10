‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ International Trailer Highlights the Villain’s Powers

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been doing a fantastic job at promotion, as the world has seen plenty of new looks at the various Spider-People in the anticipated animated sequel. That has also been coupled with plenty of images of the Spider-Verse that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is set to travel to. However, what has been missing for quite some time is a look at the villain: Spot. Finally, in a new international trailer for the film, Spot is showcased—along with his terrifying powers.

Related: ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ International Trailer Gets Spider-Man Fans Excited

So far, the trailers for the Sony/Marvel mashup have only highlighted that Miles Morales is on the run from this massive council of Spider-Man variants. Leading the charge seems to be Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) or Spider-Man 2099. Spider-Man 2099 is on the hunt for Morales for a reason we do not know yet.

What we do know is there will be a ton of variants that will either assist Morales or join in on the hunt. Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) are just a few of the new and returning variants that have been shown in some small way via the trailers.

However, we also know that Jason Schwartzman is set to voice the villainous Spot, who has been missing from most of the promotions. This odd occurrence could be because the film’s promotional team is trying to keep his powers hidden or simply because they do not want to ruin how Spot fits into the entirety of the story.

Spider-Man Faces a New Villain

Despite whatever Miles Morales Spider-Man does to anger the Spider-Verse, we assume he will draw the group’s ire before they must join together to fight Spot. This teleporting and portal-traversing villain looks like he will be enough to give everyone trouble, as he can channel his power from anywhere in what is known as the “Spotted Dimension.” This dimension has been highlighted in the above video, along with a series of hands reaching out to try and grab Morales in the Spider-Verse, or whatever dimension he might be running in.

The Spot is shown in the Spotted dimension around the :57 second mark, along with the many giant hands shown a little later at the 1:17 mark. Whatever else is happening in this trailer, it is about time we get to see what kind of terrifying powers this villain can wield.

Spot has appeared in the Spider-Man comics, and it is known to readers that he can traverse this Spotted Dimension, but that would not be common knowledge to those who enjoy the occasional Spider-Man story. Though Sony might have wanted to keep this villain’s powers a secret for a bit longer, we are happy the international trailer has decided to showcase them.

Related: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Shatters Animation Record With Lengthy Runtime

Spot might be the toughest challenge for Miles Morales, even after running from the makings of Spider-Man 2099 and the rest of the angered Spider-People. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes out on June 2, 2023.

What do you think of Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.