‘Across The Spider-Verse’ International Trailer Gets Spider-Man Fans Excited

A translated version of an international trailer upcoming animated film Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse has made its way online, along with new posters, and fans of the Sony Pictures series are buzzing about new pieces of scenes they may not have seen before.

With a New International Poster Released a New International Trailer Has been released With New Dialogues and scenes.#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse #SpiderVerse https://t.co/qHbE61kePu pic.twitter.com/OMYKeUwOsu — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) May 10, 2023

Related: Samuel L. Jackson Breaks Down Nick Fury’s “Lost Power” in ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer

The sequel to the Oscar-winning, groundbreaking animated film, Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse has been talked about since it was announced back in November 2019. At the end of the last film, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), along with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), and a handful of other interdimensional spider-friends, beat Wilson Fisk and destroyed his interdimensional collider, sending each spider-person back to the appropriate universe.

Previous trailers have confirmed that the new movie will see Spider-Gwen finding her way back to Miles – a very enamored Miles – to tell him about a new team made of Spider-people coming together to stop the Multiverse from collapsing. The idea was that of Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Issac), known to lovers of the comics as Spider-man 2099, a formidable villain.

This will be the best animated movie of the year with good soundtrack, good animation of course, and even awesome battle scenes 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XoM3j7oPKQ — Raxblade (@ultrazen118) May 10, 2023

This new trailer, however, introduces us to a more obvious villain, at least in the context of the plot of Across The Spider-Verse: Spot, a nervous-sounding black and white creature who seems to be able to open rifts and portals in reality.

It also illustrates that Mary Jane is apparently pretty chill about Peter B. Parker bringing their new baby girl to fights all the time.

Aside from the trailer and the new international poster, new character design posters for the film have also recently been released, depicting art of Miles, Gwen, and Miguel O’Hara.

New across the spider-verse Character posters pic.twitter.com/flr08lD91E — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) May 10, 2023

Related: Kevin Feige Refuses to Release Deleted ‘Iron Man’ Scenes, “They Were So Bad”

And, as if that weren’t enough to excite Spider-Fans, Hyundai has also partnered with Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse to advertise their new all-electric vehicles, in a new spot that features a previously unheard song from the upcoming movie.

New ad for across the spider-verse that features a new song from the film pic.twitter.com/IUsyuXFrmS — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) May 10, 2023

Related: Disney Quietly Launches New MCU Project

It’s difficult to make out the name of the artist or song in the version of the ad currently circulating online, but sharp-eared listeners have identified the voices of Ice Spice and Rema on the track.

ICE SPICE FOR ATSV?!?!??!?!? — Bruh_ItsDonut (@DonnyChangChhim) May 10, 2023

OMG they really just animated a whole ass commercial for Hyundai love that lol.

I love the sound waves for the song from the car too — Pokemon Coordinator Mary (@RibottoStudios) May 10, 2023

We’re sure to find out more about all of these new details soon, as the release of the movie isn’t that far off: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on June 2, 2023.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!