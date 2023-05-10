Samuel L. Jackson Breaks Down Nick Fury’s “Lost Power” in ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the throes of its Phase 5 releases, which have already included Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Now, the first Disney+ show to usher in this new era of the MCU is set to release. Marvel has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that breaks down what we will see in Secret Invasion and how Samuel L. Jackson has approached this new-look Nick Fury.

Nick Fury has been missing in action for quite some time, and that has everything to do with the death of Tony Stark. Death changed him and arguably gave us the most emotional version of the character yet. This, coupled with Fury dealing with off-world threats, has turned him into something far different than we had previously seen.

Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir star in this new Marvel series set to focus more on the espionage aspect of Nick Fury’s life. The world is dealing with an invasion from the Skrulls, and Fury has returned to ensure that does not happen.

Shown on USA Today, this new behind-the-scenes trailer showcases more about the happenings that will occur in the MCU and how Fury is now a much different man.

Samuel L. Jackson Says Nic Fury Has “No Power” in ‘Secret Invasion’

Returning as superspy Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson and co-stars break down the plot and intrigue of Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' in an exclusive video. https://t.co/ijJVolPkxX pic.twitter.com/XgZXUcQ6ej — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 10, 2023

The above video shows some great shots of the cast and crew on the set of Secret Invasion, but more than that, we get firsthand accounts from the actors about what their characters are up to. Samuel L. Jackson sets up the risk that Nick Fury is dealing with as he states: “Nick comes back having lost whatever power he had before. So, we try and solve things without being too ‘superhuman.'”

We are unsure what the “superhuman” aspect is referencing, but it sounds as if Nick Fury will not be able to count on Captain America coming to his rescue again. Cobie Smulders, who portrays the fan-favorite Maria Hill, also indicated that the show is “jumping into Nick Fury’s world, which is very ‘Spy vs Spy.'”

The missing power that is spoken about by Samuel L. Jackson can add a more grounded realism to this series, despite it being about an alien invasion. Still, Fury appears to have to count on differing tactics to ensure his survival and the rest of the world.

Don Cheadle also appears in the above trailer and reveals his grander role in government, as he is meant to be the advisor to the President of the United States. This could place him directly in opposition to Nick Fury.

Nick Fury has certainly been a polarizing figure in the MCU, especially going through extreme measures to protect the world from these otherworldly threats. Though he has been seen as a bit of an anti-hero, Secret Invasion can somehow garner more sympathy for the character moving forward.

There are plenty of places where Fury can show up in the MCU, though that might not be the course that Marvel is taking currently.

Though it appears that Marvel is moving past the old days of the original Avengers team, Nick Fury remains a holdout. Samuel L. Jackson has stated he wishes to continue portraying the character, but we are unsure of how plausible that might be given the current trajectory of the Multiverse.

We would hope that Fury will not be killed in this new mini-series, but we would understand if he was. Fury can give his life to protect the world, which would make his character make complete sense. Still, we would also love to see Samuel L. Jackson continue on as the character as well.

