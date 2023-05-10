Olivia Colman is Disappointed with Her MCU Debut in ‘Secret Invasion’

The new Marvel Studios crossover event series Secret Invasion (2023) brings Academy Award winner Olivia Colman under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. However, the actress has revealed her biggest disappointment with her MCU debut.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, Secret Invasion is set to be the most exciting Marvel series yet, with tons of espionage and the promise that audiences won’t know who they can trust.

The cast includes the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, AKA War Machine. Secret Invasion also marks the introduction of many talented actors to the MCU, including Emilia Clarke as the Skrull G’iha and Kingsley Ben-Adir as the villain Gravik.

However, the most exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Olivia Colman. A British actress initially known for her comedic performances in The Mitchell and Webb Situation (2001) and Peep Show (2003-2015), she has since become more recognized for her critically-acclaimed dramatic performances as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown (2019-2020), DS Ellie Miller in Broadchurch (2013-2017), and Queen Anne in The Favourite (2018) for which she won the Best Actress Academy Award.

Colman will play MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth, the Nick Fury equivalent to the United Kingdom. While her cast members have already praised her for her “cold-blooded” performance, Colman still isn’t entirely happy with her character.

Colman Wanted Her ‘Secret Invasion’ Character To Have Superpowers

Early on, Olivia Colman admitted that she was ecstatic to be a part of the MCU. “I feel slightly unfaithful to the smaller films, but I am a Marvel fan. After every Marvel film [was released], I’d go to my agent, like, ‘Can I be a superhero?’ So eventually, I got to do a tiny bit in a Marvel [show], and I was thrilled.”

Unfortunately, playing a superhero wasn’t meant to be for Colman. In fact, her character didn’t get to have any superpowers at all! Nevertheless, she persisted. “I kept asking if I could be bitten by something or fall into a vat of something,” she says. “They were having none of it.”

Hopefully, the internationally beloved actress will achieve her dream soon and get to have some epic superpowers.

What superpower would you want in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!