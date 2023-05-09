‘Secret Invasion’ May Pit Don Cheadle’s War Machine Against Nick Fury

Recently, Academy Award-nominated actor Don Cheadle spoke about his role in Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion (2023) crossover event series, and it may not be on the side of Nick Fury.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, Secret Invasion is already shaping up to be one of the most important shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only does it feature the return of some of our favorite stars, like Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes AKA War Machine, but there will be lots of new talent as well, including Emilia Clarke as the Skrull G’iha, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the villain Gravik, and Olivia Colman as MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth.

Secret Invasion will be a series filled with mystery and intrigue where the audience won’t know who they can trust, and that doesn’t just include the shape-shifting Skrull. No, there are some humans who are working against Nick Fury. And one of them may be Don Cheadle’s Rhodey.

War Machine Works for the President in ‘Secret Invasion’

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Don Cheadle revealed that Rhodey, AKA War Machine, may not be working with Nick Fury in Secret Invasion. Specifically, Rhodes will serve as the right hand to the President.

Elaborating, Cheadle said, “In this one, he finds himself not directly at odds but somewhat on the other side of where Fury is.”

Cheadle continued to praise the upcoming show, noting, “It speaks to the elasticity of what the MCU can be. This one feels much closer to a movie like ‘Bourne Identity’ or something that’s more along the tone of a ’70s movie. It’s not as much about the bells and whistles of big special effects. It’s more about the intrigue and drama, the espionage and double-crosses. And I still think it fits perfectly with what the MCU is able to do and pull off.”

Samuel L. Jackson supported this in a Vanity Fair interview, saying, “This is a different kind of Rhodey—a political animal and not, you know, a guy who has a special suit. He’s the president’s right-hand man in this. So he’s the guy that makes a lot of decisions—some good, some bad.”

In a series where audiences won’t know what’s coming next, it’s exciting to see that the one thing we can expect is a new and exciting War Machine.

