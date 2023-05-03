Samuel L. Jackson Reveals If ‘Secret Invasion’ is His Final Marvel Performance

The superhero-loving world has been enthralled by stories that included the same actors for many years. Robert Downey Jr. nearly played Iron Man for 15 years, and the same can be said about Chris Evans and Samuel L. Jackson. However, Jackson recently revealed that Secret Invasion will be his final Marvel performance.

Marvel is going through a reshuffle regarding its stars, as most actors are starting to take their final bows. We are unsure about the entirety of the Guardians of the Galaxy team, though Dave Bautista (Drax) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora) have all but confirmed their MCU exists.

The issue is that these stars have long played these characters and wish to branch out into other franchises and starring roles, which is entirely understandable. It doesn’t make their exit any less sad, but we can be happy that they delivered some of the most emotional and outstanding performances.

Samuel L. Jackson has been in the MCU for a long time. He appeared as Nick Fury for the first time in Iron Man during the post-credits scene that created the MCU and the Avengers Initiative. Where Robert Downey Jr. was once the biggest actor in the MCU, even appearing in more trailers than anyone else, Jackson has officially surpassed that long-held record.

At some point, most MCU actors get tired of appearing in those same roles. Jackson is set to reprise his role as Nick Fury in the upcoming series Secret Invasion and the upcoming film The Marvels. Though these two projects have differing timeline possibilities, it appears that Fury says “one last fight” in the trailer for Secret Invasion, alerting fans to the chance that Fury will retire or die.

Samuel L. Jackson is Here to Stay

Though the Nick Fury character usually has not been imbued with powers, he has seemingly always held some sort of superhero nature. This could be why we are likely not going to see Fury go away anytime soon, which has been echoed by Samuel L. Jackson. The actor spoke with Empire Magazine about the upcoming series and how it might paint the future for his beloved character.

According to Jackson, “I love playing him, and I love the fact that they’re opening him up to all these other possibilities and this whole life that he has. So hopefully I’m not done, and in this new phase of the MCU, I’ll still be floating in and out of there somehow, some way.”

This is fantastic news for those who wish to see Jackson in every film imaginable. Still, just because Jackson wants Nick Fury to be around does not necessarily mean that Marvel has those same plans. Fury could theoretically sacrifice himself for the greater good, then appear in future Marvel projects via flashback scenes.

It does seem as though the current MCU fight is going beyond anywhere where Nick Fury can follow. That’s not to say he has not been off-world, and Secret Invasion deals with an alien invasion by the Skrulls; it seems as if the Multiverse Saga might be moving past the Avengers of old and into something brand-new.

Whatever happens, Samuel L. Jackson wants to continue to portray Nick Fury, and we certainly want him to do so.

