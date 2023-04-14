Samuel L. Jackson Has Broken an MCU Record

Samuel L. Jackson has been involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning as Nick Fury. It seems all that work has paid off since Jackson has officially broken a long-held MCU record.

Samuel L. Jackson, an Academy Award-nominated actor known for his performances in Pulp Fiction and the Star Wars prequels as Mace Windu, entered into the MCU during an after-credits sequence in the original Iron Man (2008) starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.

It only makes sense that Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr. would be battling it out for different Marvel accolades. For example, Jackson has appeared in more movies overall, while Downey Jr. has had the most screen time and lines across the entire MCU.

Recently, Jackson passed Downey Jr. in another category, cementing Nick Fury’s influence on the Avengers as a whole.

Samuel L. Jackson Has Appeared In More Trailers Than Anyone Else

After the teaser double whammy that was Secret Invasion (2023) and The Marvels (2023), Samuel L. Jackson now holds the record for most appearances in Marvel Studio trailers, officially surpassing Robert Downey Jr.’s eight total appearances.

Although Jackson’s Nick Fury first appeared in the original Iron Man, he first showed up in trailers in Iron Man 2 (2010). Since then, he has been in trailers for The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Agents of SHIELD (2014) ‘s season one finale, Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain Marvel (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), What If…? (2021), and, of course, Secret Invasion and The Marvels.

It makes sense that Jackson would be the person to hold this record. Not only has he been involved with the MCU for so long, but Nick Fury is the character who created the Avengers Initiative. He’s also been involved with most superheroes since he is an international spy who is constantly trying to save the world.

On top of this, Samuel L. Jackson clearly loves Marvel comics and playing Nick Fury. Hopefully, he’ll get to continue his reign on top, even if his death is rumored for Secret Invasion.

Who do you think could beat Samuel L. Jackon’s record? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!