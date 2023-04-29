Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Is Getting a Mature TV Rating—Why?

Recently, Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion show earned a surprising rating, and it’s more mature than fans might’ve expected.

Ever since Disney+ launched in 2019, the topic of maturity has been a subject of endless debate, with parents being outraged over the amount of TV-MA content and non-family friendly content that has been added to the streaming service’s catalog over the years.

And according to a new update, Marvel might find themselves at the center of this argument thanks to one of its upcoming shows.

So far, Marvel has featured largely family-friendly content through the streaming service, with most of the studio’s movies, TV shows, and specials available to watch for any age. Only two MCU projects on Disney+ had been deemed too mature for children—until now.

Starring MCU veteran Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion is set to land on Disney+ on June 21. The series follows Jackson’s fan-favorite ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Director as he’s forced to band together a group of unlikely allies to to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Check out the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion below:

Alongside Jackson, the A-list ensemble includes MCU newcomers like Emilia Clarke and Olivia Cooke, as well as familiar faces such as Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the TV rating for Secret Invasion is 16+, according to the series’ landing page on Disney+ UK. This came as a surprise to many fans, as only Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night are the only other MCU projects on the streaming platform to have received this mature a rating.

For clarification, a 16+ rating means that a film or TV show contains material not intended for minors such as adult activity, harsh language, intense graphic violence, drug abuse and nudity.

By contrast, Loki, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, and believe it or not, even She-Hulk: Attorney at Law all received 12+ ratings on Disney+. With this in mind, it seems like audiences can expect to see more adult-oriented language, mature action sequences, and violence—something that could be exciting to mature viewers, while being a nightmare for parents.

In recent years, the superhero studio has become seemingly more open to the idea of exploring more mature content, from the horror elements included in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022) to the raunchy comedy of She-Hulk.

It’s difficult to imagine Samuel L. Jackson starring in a project without some sort of profanity, but still, his Secret Invasion show signals that Marvel might be making more mature TV for Disney+ in the future.

What do you think of Marvel’s Secret Invasion getting a mature Disney+ rating? Share your thoughts in the comments below.