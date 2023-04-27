Box Office Bomb ‘Ant-Man 3′ Finally Gets Disney Plus Release Date

Fans have been patiently waiting for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) to arrive on Disney+ since most of them decided to skip this one in theaters. Now, the latest Marvel movie has an official release date for the streaming service.

If you were one of the many Marvel fans who decided to hold off on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) due to the poor reviews it received, you’ll finally be able to generate your own opinion on the film from the comfort of your couch. While many moviegoers enjoyed the latest Ant-Man adventure, the critics weren’t fond of this one. Unfortunately, it may have been these reviews that caused the Marvel movie to do poorly at the box office.

The truth of the matter is, when not compared to the superhero films before it, Ant-Man performed decently. It garnered $447.4 million after four weekends, which was over double the film’s budget. But Ant-Man’s box office performance is very disappointing when compared to previous Marvel movies such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), raking in 859.1 million, Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), bringing in 955.8 million USD, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) delivering a whopping 1.916 billion.

Negative criticism and box office number aside (and the whole thing with Jonathan Majors), the movie will be available for streaming on May 17, just one day after the physical copy is released in stores.

Get ready to enter the Quantum Realm on #DisneyPlus. Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is streaming May 17. pic.twitter.com/C8SkIQ3FvK — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) April 27, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Thor: Love & Thunder (2022), which gained 760.9 million, are both victims of the superhero fatigue many fans have been feeling lately. While the movie is still enjoyable, it doesn’t hold up to the high standards that fans have grown to expect from a Marvel movie, which is a problem that Marvel created. But now that audiences can watch the movie at home on their own time, perhaps the film will gain more respect.

Whether you’re excited to see it again or ready to watch it for the first time, you can enter the Quantum Realm with Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Evangeline Lilly when it starts streaming on Disney+ in just a few weeks.

