Marvel’s New ‘Ant-Man’ Ad Makes Jonathan Majors Safe From Cancelation

The world of Marvel might have been turned upside down due to the arrest and allegations of assault surrounding Jonathan Majors. Some companies have chosen to distance themselves immediately. For instance, the US Army pulled their ad that featured Majors almost immediately after the news of his assault became public. However, Marvel has released a new TV ad for the home release of Ant-Man, which could indicate that Majors is safe.

Related: Goodbye Kang — Marvel Studios Likely Forced to Revise MCU Saga

Disney is not one to mince words or mess around when it comes to throwing down the proverbial hammer against stars under its umbrella that have charges of this nature appear. They quickly got rid of Johnny Depp when Amber Heard named him her abuser. Both the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises immediately dropped him.

However, it appears that Jonathan Majors has found some loophole that has allowed him not to be canceled by the media company. Majors has indicated that he is innocent and has released text messages from the woman he allegedly assaulted. Despite this, he is still set to appear in court for these crimes.

Majors will be heading to court in New York on May 8 for these assault allegations. Even stranger is that new women have now come forward to also state they have received the same treatment from the MCU actor. They will also work with the New York D.A. to add to the trouble that Majors has found himself in.

Despite this, reports have indicated that Marvel has had “zero conversations” about replacing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. They have also released a brand-new commercial for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which showcases some text that indicates Majors is staying put.

Ant-Man is BIGGER than ever. Buy Marvel Studios' #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania only on Digital now, with over 2 hours of bonus extras. https://t.co/dCAGoBsrAM pic.twitter.com/eJln5U3oaq — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) April 18, 2023

The ad showcases the home release of the newest MCU venture, but a screencap showcases a shot of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror with text that reads, “A New Dynasty Begins.” It is well known that Majors is meant to be the face of the villainous side of things for Marvel through Phases 5 and 6.

He first appeared in Loki as a variant of Kang known as “He Who Remains.” Also, apart from taking on the moniker of Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3, he revealed himself as Victor Timely as part of the movie’s post-credits scene. Victor Timely is another variant of Kang the Conqueror that could pose significant problems for the Multiverse.

That said, Marvel has invested a lot of time and money to carry Jonathan Majors through plenty of movies and appearances, so they do not want to explore the idea of replacing him.

Still, Disney could step in and force its hands at any point. There have also been conflicting reports that have stated the MCU is looking to replace Majors, though they are doing so quietly. Damson Idris from Snowfall is one of the actors being considered to take on the role of Kang.

Related: Marvel is Reportedly Looking For Jonathan Majors’ Replacement as Kang the Conqueror

Though these rumors and reports can be left up to speculation, Marvel continues to put Jonathan Majors in its ads, so they might also know something that has not yet been revealed. Should Majors be absolved of any crimes after May 8, it could be a “told you so” moment for Marvel.

Do you think Jonathan Majors is safe from cancelation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!