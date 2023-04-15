Marvel is Reportedly Looking For Jonathan Majors’ Replacement as Kang the Conqueror

The news that Jonathan Majors had been involved in a horrific domestic abuse situation sent the pop culture community shockwaves. This oddly happened right before Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania had just released, which could be why the movie didn’t do great at the box office. Despite the conflicting reports, and Majors saying he is innocent, it appears Marvel is actively searching to replace him.

Related: Marvel Studios Cut Jonathan Majors’ Kang, Backstory Tweaked to Fit

Jonathan Majors first appeared as a variant of Kang the Conqueror in the Loki series but was referred to as “He Who Remains.” His big MCU appearance was in the recent Ant-Man film, which saw the man take over the role that Thanos once inhabited. Majors’ Kang was meant to be the next big baddie of Marvel, but things might now change.

Majors was initially arrested for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. He had allegedly tried to choke his current girlfriend. Once the arrest was made public, Majors saw his career instantly affected. He was dropped from his big Army TV ad, and Marvel wondered if they would move forward with Majors.

However, text messages from Majors’s girlfriend had also been released, which essentially state that it was a big misunderstanding and he did nothing wrong. Still, these types of charges can all but sink anyone’s career. We imagine the damage has been done, and the MCU under the Disney banner is being told to explore all options.

Industry Jeff Sneider has revealed that Marvel has even begun searching for someone to take over as Kang the Conqueror. Though Jonathan Majors can still come back, Marvel is taking no chances.

According to Sneider’s report on The Hot Mic Podcast, “And again, even though there hasn’t been any movement on the Jonathan Majors front, I’ve heard that’s the kind of actor, who, like, if Jonathan Majors got the boot as Kang, someone like Damson Idris is the type of the person that [Marvel] may look at to replace him if that, in fact, happens.”

Damson Idris is an up-and-coming actor that has made his name by appearing in the FX drama, Snowfall. Even more interesting is he is likely set to have a breakout role next to Bead Pitt, as Idris has been cast opposite Pitt in the upcoming Formula One racing moving on AppleTV. That could be a considerable part that will garner many huge roles for Idris.

Related: Jonathan Majors Denies Allegations; Tries to Prove Innocence Through Text Messages

Also, Marvel could get ahead of Idris blowing up into a superstar by making him the face of their new franchise. The good news is that Kang the Conqueror has many forms. That has already been shown in both Loki and the new Ant-Man movie. So, it wouldn’t be too jarring to see Idris take over, and it could be written he is just another timeline version of Kang.

Do you think Marvel will dump Jonathan Majors? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!