Jonathan Majors Loses Representation, Marvel Career Likely Over

The world was shocked earlier last month when it was revealed that Jonathan Majors had been arrested on allegations of domestic violence. Since then, the proverbial dominos have fallen, leading to the revelation that Majors is all but done with working with Marvel.

Though Majors has not been officially indicted on these charges, Disney and Marvel might have no choice but to move on from the actor. Johnny Depp was in a similar situation when Amber Heard named him as her abuser, and Disney cut him out of the picture almost immediately. Though Depp’s position has changed dramatically since he won his defamation court case against Heard, Disney cut ties in 2019, when the reports about Depp first emerged.

Jonathan Majors is now in a precarious position that could force Disney and the MCU’s hand. Though he has not been formally charged with domestic abuse, being accused of such a brutal crime is enough to warrant being dropped from a big franchise. If it can happen to Depp, it can happen to Majors.

The first instance of someone dropping Majors was just a few weeks after the domestic violence allegations were brought against the actor. Majors was part of a big television ad for the U.S. Army, which was pulled. The Army acted fast so that the charges against Majors did not overshadow their new promotional campaign.

The same will likely happen with Marvel, or if history has taught us anything, it should happen.

Jonathan Majors Lost his Agent and PR

The latest development in the fallout from these allegations is Deadline has reported that Jonathan Majors has now lost his agent with Entertainment 360. Entertainment 360 cited parting ways with Majors because of “personal behavior” issues. The firm did not state if those issues were about his current allegations, but that is likely the case.

Majors also parted ways with his public relations firm, The Lede Company. The same reasoning is likely the reason for this split, and it could be that both his former agent and PR company must do what is necessary to protect their brand and reputation. Majors has not seen his day in court, and though he has alleged his innocence, he might not be off the hook for a long time.

Jonathan Majors has been doing everything possible to clear his name, including releasing text messages from the woman he allegedly attacked. His lawyers have also stated there is video evidence and eyewitness accounts that all but paint the actor as the actual victim of this situation. While none of this evidence is likely to be released to the public until after his day in court, his reputation is tarnished.

Disney has not shied away from doing what it must to ensure that charges of this nature are taken very seriously. Though Deadline also indicated they learned no plan to drop Majors from the MCU, conflicting reports have also been released.

Interestingly, his agent and PR firm have dropped him, so they might know something the public does not. Either that, or they are moving on like Marvel will likely have to.

Industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed that Marvel would be looking for someone like Damson Idris to step in as Kang should Majors be dropped, which is a strong likelihood.

Majors first appeared as Kang in the Loki series, though it was a timeline version known as “He Who Remains.” He appeared as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The post-credits scene for that movie also set up another version of Kang known as Victor Timely, which also set up Loki Season 2.

Majors has reportedly shot his parts for Loki Season 2, though he is far from appearing in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which has a release date of May 2, 2025. Majors might be allowed to appear as Kang in the Loki series, but past that, Marvel likely has to move on.

If Disney wants to save face, it must cut Majors for a considerable time. Even if he is to clear his name in court, the example must be that the company does not take these charges lightly.

Jonathan Majors is due in court on May 8, where he will sit before a judge and the D.A. of New York, where he faces multiple counts of harassment and assault. After his day in court, it will be Disney and Marvel’s time to make a decision.

