Kevin Feige Refuses to Release Deleted ‘Iron Man’ Scenes, “They Were So Bad”

Now that Iron Man has stood the test of time, and has just recently celebrated its staggering 15th anniversary, plenty of people are looking back at the important MCU film. One of those people is Jeremy Latcham. Latcham served as an associate producer for the 2008 film, and he revealed there were nearly a handful of scenes that Kevin Feige stated would never be released to the public. He recalled, “There are still three or four deleted scenes from [Iron Man] that I don’t think will ever be released because they were so bad.”

No one can state how important Iron Man has become as a film. For starters, it helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has since become a monster in cinema. It was also instrumental in restarting the career of Robert Downey Jr. The actor had been on an up-and-down kind of life since his struggles with addiction through the 1990s. Thankfully, Kevin Feige saw something in the man and perfectly cast him as Tony Stark. The rest, as they say, is history.

Iron Man exploded onto the world in 2008 and rewrote how filmmakers would approach the daunting task of making superhero movies. Iron Man made superhero movies mainstream. It grossed over $585 million at the worldwide box office, ensuring that superhero movies could be marketed to be blockbuster hits. It was also inducted into the Library of Congress in 2022 for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Simply put, Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau created something extraordinary that is now loved worldwide. However, just because the film became culturally significant, it was not perfect. There were some scenes in the film that Feige believed would have sunk the entire thing.

Kevin Feige Shoots Down ‘Iron Man’ Laundry

Iron Man deals with the origin of Tony Stark, who creates his first set of armor that is, for lack of a better word, terrible. His first attempt at making his suit was met with plenty of issues. The suit was massive, clunky, and all but not sustainable. Still, it allowed him to escape his captors and became the basis for his iconic yellow and red suit.

However, Kevin Feige found the most trouble in the creation of his suit when seeing the scenes shot during those crucial moments. Latcham recalled in 2012 when he asked Feige about some infamous laundry scenes that had been shot.

According to Latcham, “Should we put the Abu doing laundry deleted scenes out?’ And Kevin was like, ‘No. We can never put out Abu doing laundry. People will know we don’t know what we’re doing. It’ll be embarrassing if they see these scenes.”

The laundry scenes in Iron Man were terrible enough to make Feige feel like the world would have laughed at them. Robert Downey Jr. also engaged in laundry, the scene that Feige felt was the worst.

“But there was a whole runner in Iron Man where Tony Stark was doing laundry, and I don’t think they’ve ever come out. Someone should look into it, but I don’t think they’ve ever been seen. Tony is doing laundry for the captors, but he’s really breaking the washing machine and stealing parts from it to build the Mark 1 suit. It’s so absurd. It’s wild,” Latcham added.

What’s interesting is these scenes could have been part of the humor that has been placed in practically every MCU movie since. Even Iron Man had its quippy moments, especially from Tony Stark made fun of the soldiers escorting him and using Facebook.

Tony Stark doing laundry and then stealing parts for his initial suit of armor would have made perfect sense. However, it appears those scenes never left the cutting room floor. We will also never see them, as they never made the deleted scenes category for the home releases of the Marvel film.

Despite the early struggles of the film, Iron Man has become one of the most essential pieces of cinema. Laundry or not, we are glad it was made.

