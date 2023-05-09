James Gunn Admits His Groundbreaking MCU Scene Was Written In 90 Minutes

James Gunn has no problem being open about his work in the MCU, and one scene in particular changed the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and he didn’t spend much time worrying about it.

Gunn, at the moment, might be more known for his upcoming role with the DCU as he is launching a new era of DC projects with Warner Bros. Discovery as the DC Co-CEO. Before he leaves Marvel for good, he has been helping promote his final hurrah with Marvel Studios with his cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). It’s not your typical super hero movie as the Guardians crew isn’t trying to save the world but face an enemy that threatens their crew.

Guardians 3 is a final goodbye for some of the cast, as it’s not only James Gunn’s final MCU movie. Other actors have confirmed that the movie will be their final time playing their role, and it’s clear that the story will continue on for some, but not all. While fans might love Dave Bautista’s Drax, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora and more.

The Guardians of the Galaxy have gone through quite a bit over the years after appearing in three of their own movies as well as two Avengers movies and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Now, James Gunn admits with Chris Pratt in a recent interview that the MCU’s Infinity Stones, which first appeared in Thor: The Dark World (2014), was written in just 90 minutes:

The Infinity Saga used this post-credits scene to help build suspense for when the other Infinity Stones would be revealed. Sure, fans knew Thanos was coming, but explaining the Infinity Stones after seeing Thor deal with the Reality Stone and the Avengers stopping the tesseract helped fans understand how important these items were. While the scene sets up how dangerous these stones are, Gunn still laughs while thinking about how little time he spent writing that scene.

Unlike other pivotal scenes, not a lot of thought went into how a scene explaining the stones with Benicio Del Toro’s Collector would be such a big moment for the MCU, but it shows that Gunn has talent and Kevin Feige must be thankful to have him. Now, Gunn will be going to work on DCU projects, leaving future groundbreaking scenes to be written by someone else.

