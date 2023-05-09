Kang the Conqueror’s MCU Future Might Have Been Decided Over A Zoom Call

Jonathan Majors might not be starring as Kang the Conqueror for much longer in the MCU after his recent Zoom call confirmed a few important details for his upcoming trial.

At this moment, Majors is still Kang. Marvel Studios has been deathly quiet on what they plan to do with the actor after his explosive scandal overtook the internet as Majors was arrested for allegedly harming his partner. While the actor and his lawyer claim to do nothing wrong, things aren’t looking good for his future as multiple women have come forward, stating that they were previous victims and wanting to testify.

Due to his allegations, majors have already lost several partnerships and roles, but Marvel Studios is waiting for the trial to decide what to do. Fans have taken the time to share their thoughts on the situation and give the studios some ideas on who should take his role. Since the Multiverse Saga has a lot of different variants, it wouldn’t be too hard to recast Kang the Conqueror, but Marvel needs to decide soon.

Kang had a considerable role in Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantuamania (2023), with fans praising the actor’s performance, leaving Marvel in a tough spot. Even with the recent Writer’s Strike happening, Marvel Studios was planning to film Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) next year, with Kang being the big villain in the film. If this were still happening, Marvel would need a replacement very soon if they don’t keep Majors as their big MCU star.

According to Deadline, Majors has appeared virtually over Zoom today to discuss details for his upcoming trial. The trial will be on June 13, nearly a month away, and the prosecution has until May 23 to respond to the motion filed by Majors’ defense team.

If Majors is found guilty, he will face one year in prison or three years in probation. Either way, things aren’t looking good for the actor. To salvage what’s left of his acting career, Majors needs some impressive evidence to keep him free because, at this moment, the actor is likely to lose his final string to Hollywood. Disney.

Without Disney’s support, the actor’s many other deals will be gone. Other sources have already shared how Marvel Studios’ decision will likely decide what other movie studios will do with Majors. It’s not hard to predict that Disney’s belief in creating family-friendly content will likely affect their decision for what to do.

June 13th will start a long, arduous trial hearing where fans will hear both sides, and things will probably get ugly. Majors might be the current villain in the MCU, but fans might end up seeing him as a monster in real life, which isn’t something Disney supports. While Marvel is their own company, Disney owns them, and whatever the House of Mouse decides to do is what Kevin Feige will do.

It makes sense for Marvel to wait it out and decide on a replacement during the trial because they already have a contract with Majors to pay the actor $20 million. Waiting for him to be found guilty could be one way for the company not to pay any money to the actor and avoid any more financial losses since a lot of the MCU’s future will require some rebranding. It’s not an easy decision for Marvel, but Kang the Conqueror probably should be someone else unless Marvel is willing to delay the franchise for one actor.

