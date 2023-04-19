‘Star Wars’ Star Fan Cast to Replace Majors as Kang the Conqueror

The biggest breakout star Marvel has had in a while unfortunately burned out quickly as news of Jonathan Majors arrest spread throughout the news and social media. It was reported that Majors had assaulted his girlfriend during an argument, although Majors and his lawyer both argued that he was innocent in the whole affair.

Majors had quickly risen to popularity after being revealed as the new villain for Phase Five of the MCU, Kang the Conqueror. The character was introduced in the end of Loki Season 1, and played a major role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) as more of his backstory and power was revealed. Several upcoming MCU projects were set to include Kang, and by proxy, Majors, which has led fans wondering what Marvel will do.

It was just recently revealed that Majors has officially parted ways with his representative agency and public relations team and it’s likely that Disney will follow suit. The situation calls to mind the Johnny Depp allegations and trial with his ex, Amber Heard. Fans turned on him, Disney dropped him from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and his reputation is still in shambles, even after he won the defamation suit and revealed that he was seemingly as much of a victim of domestic violence as Heard had made herself out to be.

With this standard previously set by Disney, it doesn’t seem good for Majors. With this in mind, fans are already offering suggestions about who should take up the mantle of Kang. One of the top proposed candidates? Star Wars actor John Boyega. Boyega caused a stir when he revealed he thought his character, Finn, had been pushed aside during the final two movies of the sequel trilogy, claiming that he had only been included for “diverse casting.” He had also revealed that he had been receiving tons of hate from “toxic Star Wars fans” and had been waiting to tell them off.

While Boyega made his displeasure about the treatment of Finn known, he did sit down with Disney executives to discuss what had happened and what they could have done better. Apparently, Boyega has no lingering animosity towards the company, but still holds his position to step away from the Star Wars franchise. Given the hatred and treatment he’s already received from being part of a major Disney franchise, it seems unlikely he would be willing to work with Marvel, another major Disney franchise, but it’s not impossible.

Unfortunately, as the situation develops, more information will be released about what Disney plans to do with Majors or if they plan to change Kang’s involvement in any way. Given their history, it seems most likely they’ll recast Kang whether Majors is guilty or innocent, but for now, fans will have to wait to see who steps in to take on the role.

