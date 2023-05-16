Sony Released the First Clip of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Sony is starting to hype everyone up about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, by releasing the first clip of the anticipated animated film online. Though we don’t get to see any web swinging and action, we do see the first film’s humor is still intact. Miles Morales is in a parent conference with his mother, Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Velez), and his father, Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry). Naturally, his Spider-Man antics have caught up to him, as it is revealed he has missed some class time for his superhero duties.

Brooklyn’s one and only (truant) Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse is exclusively in theaters June 2. Get tickets now: https://t.co/JN8ktusVUB pic.twitter.com/tm3GEC0Hac — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) May 16, 2023

While Miles Morales has to deal with revealing that he has missed five classes, his less-than-enthusiastic Principal (Rachel Dratch) states he has missed six, leading to Rio telling him, “You’re dead.” The animation has certainly carried over from the first film to this one, but things look far more cleaned up. All three characters look fantastic.

One of the best aspects of Into the Spider-Verse was its ability to be equal parts emotional and humorous by adding in some fantastic jokes via the other Spider-People and the relationship Miles Morales has with his family. That same strained relationship seems as prevalent as ever in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Interestingly, the clip almost makes mention of Miles’s uncle, who we know was The Prowler. Though he had no idea his nephew is Spider-Man in the first film, he ended up protecting him after finding out, ultimately being killed by Kingpin for doing so. Mahershala Ali expertly portrayed Aaron Davis in the first film, though we would imagine he will not be returning for the sequel. However, a flashback could also bring Ali back into the fold.

The Prowler could also theoretically be recast as someone else, considering there have been many iterations of the character in the comics. The above video also indicates that Jefferson and Rio have no idea that their son is Spider-Man, which will add to the strenuous double life that Miles will have.

That’s also not to mention being dragged back into the Spider-Verse by Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and seemingly being hunted by many Spider-People, led by Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), AKA Spider-Man Spider 2099.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has some big shoes to fill, as its predecessor became an Academy Award winner, capturing the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Though the new sequel was delayed by an entire year, we are set to see the journey Miles Morales will be entangled in finally.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will officially release on June 2. Joining Shameik Moore as Miles Morales is Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Danie Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Andy Samberg as Scarlet Spider, and so many more. The film looks as exciting as the first, and we cannot wait to see what other Spider-People are shown. O’Hara mentioned the MCU in the trailer, so we could see some animated versions of Tom Holland and other MCU superheroes appear as well.

