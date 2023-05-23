‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Clip Introduces the Most Terrifying Spider-Man Yet

Sony is doing a bang-up job by promoting Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. There have been official clips coming out partially every day, which is certainly not a bad thing. We are excited to see what will happen with Miles Morales as he tries to evade the Spot and all the Spider-People chasing him. That is precisely what happens in a new clip shared by the film, which showcases Miles Morales on the run, and coming into contact with the most terrifying Spider-Man yet.

Related: ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ May Have Big MCU Cameo

There have been mentions and small shots of all the different Spider-People we are set to see in the new sequel, but many have been highlighted in this new clip. Hilariously, Morales is attempting to flee what appears to be the Spider-Man HQ when Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, alerts the whole building. In just this short 51-second clip, there is a wealth of new Spider-People shown.

O’Hara is heard on the intercom yelling for everyone to “Stop Spider-Man.” Naturally, this turns into the legendary Spider-Man pointing meme but takes it to a huge level. Though this moment is fantastic, it’s not even the best part of this clip. So many more Spider-Man iterations in Across the Spider-Verse are shown, including the most terrifying—and no, it’s not Venom.

Miles Morales Flees From Spider-Rex in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

During the chase sequence, Morales leaps to a wall, only to be tackled by Spider-Cat. Yes, a cute cat with a Spider-Man costume on claws at Morales while also shooting him in the face with webs from its mouth. While we are unsure how Spider-Cat operates, the next Spider-Man that chases him is far more terrifying.

Morales says, “Can this day get any weirder?” which is the perfect setup for things to get far more weird. While evading Spider-Cat, Morales comes into contact with a Spider-Man Tyrannosaurus Rex. Spider-Rex is a dinosaur version of the character that we think is unfair for comics.

Imagine an apex predator that is one of the most vicious in the history of the dinosaurs, but it is given the power to swing from webs and be agile. Thankfully, Morales escapes its clutches before practically being bitten in half by it. There is the land known as the Savage Land, which fans think appeared in Doctor Strange 2.

Related: First Look at Mumbattan in New ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer

For all we know, Spider-Rex was the T-Rex from Savage Land, which a radioactive spider also bit. Does this also mean that Spider-Rex has seen his Uncle Ben die in T-Rex form? There are so many questions. What does seem apparent is Sony is pulling out all the stops to deliver another film that could be an Academy Award winner.

Are you excited to see Spider-Rex in Across the Spider-Verse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!