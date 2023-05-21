Tobey Maguire Reportedly Spotted in New ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Poster

Everyone is increasingly excited about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, mainly because of the possibility that many MCU heroes could show up. Well, many MCU Spider-People, that is. Though it would make sense for Tom Holland to make an appearance, considering Miguel O’Hara roasted the MCU in a recent trailer, eagle-eye internet investigators think they have finally spotted Tobey Maguire.

Plenty of promotions and trailers have shown quick glances at all the different iterations of Spider-Man, though most have been quite blurry. We know that Miles Morales, Spider-Man India, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Woman are all confirmed to be in the film.

We don’t know how many more MCU heroes will be incorporated into this long list of revealed characters. As mentioned, Miguel O’Hara confirms the existence of Earth-19999, which has always been the designation of the MCU. This designation has always been how the comics and MCU have existed simultaneously without confusing fans.

During the quick moment in the trailer, O’Hara says, “Don’t get me started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd from Earth-199999.” Though he only names the MCU and does not precisely say Peter Parker, his “little nerd” quip refers to Holland’s portrayal.

Incorporating Tom Holland into the Spider-Verse makes much sense, as those two worlds could easily cross paths. However, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were only brought back into the comic world when they had huge cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Their incorporation led many fans to clamor for both actors to return in some greater capacity. Though Garfield and Maguire could theoretically appear in Across the Spider-Verse, Maguire may have been confirmed.

Tobey Maguire Reportedly Spotted in New Poster

Sony and Marvel have been working hard to promote Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with everything they have, which has worked wonders. Everyone is talking about this sequel, and will be even more if big MCU cameos appear. Sony released the IMAX poster for the film, which showcases a Spider-Man with a suit resembling the one Tobey Maguire wore.

Though initially hard to see, The Direct zoomed in and showcased the Spider-Man, which appears to be Tobey Maguire.

We will admit that it is a bit hard to see, and truthfully, this could just be another Spider-Man with a suit similar to the Tobey Maguire suit. However, it does look oddly identical to the suit we all have come to know and love from the original Spider-Man trilogy. Though the red and blue motif resembles many Spider-Man iterations, Maguire’s is still iconic. We would think Sony would pull out all stops and allow Maguire and many other MCU heroes to appear.

We will all certainly discover who will make a grand entrance when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2. We certainly hope to see everyone, including Tom Hardy’s Venom. Ok, that one is a bit of a stretch, but we can dream, can’t we?

Do you want to see Tobey Maguire in Across the Spider-Verse? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!