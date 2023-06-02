This Time, New York Might Save Spider-Man For a Change

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has officially been going for a month, and the average person is now really starting to take notice. The talk shows are gone, TV premiere schedules are being affected, and some of the most popular film franchises are being delayed.

The latest news on the scene is that Spider-Man 4 – that is, the fourth installment of the MCU Spider-Man series, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya – was recently confirmed and then quickly confirmed to be delayed indefinitely by the WGA strike, much to fans’ chagrin.

If there’s one thing you can be sure of, Spider-Man and New York will always be connected. Sometimes, when Spider-Man can’t swoop in to save New York, New York will show up and save him – and they just wrote a letter reminding the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Pictures that “with great power comes great responsibility.”

New York State Legislature Sends Letter Pressuring Studios to Bargain With WGA to End Strike

Over 50 Democrats from the New York State legislature worked together to pen a letter to the AMPTP, reminding them that the state recently expanded their tax credits by $300 million a year, a move so beneficial that it even prompted some productions, like the Kelly Clarkson Show, to move across the country to work there.

They implied that if a deal was not struck amid the WGA strike to allow the tax credit to reach the writers and other citizens it is meant to benefit, it might go away altogether.

“It is unacceptable for writers to have their earnings decline, in some instances as much as 23%, inflation-adjusted, in the last ten years while studio, network, and streaming companies’ profits soar.

“Relatedly the State Legislature recently joined in a historic vote to expand New York’s Empire State Film Production Tax Credit in the FY 2024 Budget. This film and television production incentive provides hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits yearly to companies represented by the AMPTP.

“It is disturbing to note that the same companies that will benefit enormously from this expanded tax credit have yet to negotiate a fair collective bargaining agreement with the Writers Guilds of America East and West, whose members are on strike nationwide. Thousands of Writers Guild members live and work in New York City, the most expensive city in the country, and others live in communities across the state, and their ability to maintain careers in the entertainment industry is of profound importance to us.

The letter also noted the AMPTP’s past failures to bargain with the WGA, even though they were trying to bargain for added up to “nothing more than the ability to build and sustain careers in the entertainment industry” in the face of significant upheaval to the format and the looming threat of AI replacement in what is quickly transforming into an incredibly risky gig economy.

Senator Jessica Ramos explained to the press that “the writers on strike aren’t just standing up for dignified wages. This contract fight gets to the heart of existential issues facing the future of work.”

Indeed, in the face of AI and studio execs hungry to pinch pennies, the bargains the WGA strikes today may determine if any work is left for screenwriters.

The legislature ended their letter by reminding the AMPTP that they had a better bargain in good faith because they would keep their eye on the issue.

If this pressure works to get everyone back at the negotiating table, it’s possible that these strikes could end before any release dates are pushed back – but all of that is entirely up to the AMPTP and the studio heads.

What do you think it will take to end the WGA strike? Sound off in the comments.