Kelly Clarkson Promises Her Talk Show’s New York Team Will Not Be Toxic

The Kelly Clarkson Show is responding to allegations that their set is incredibly toxic for workers.

The news came out in a Rolling Stone article, after the outlet obtained access to emails indicating that the WGA was launching an investigation into the daytime talk show. Those who work on the show complained about the producers, describing them as “monsters” who “bullied and intimidated” them, leaving them “traumatized.”

They did, however, also indicate that Kelly Clarkson herself had no idea about what was going on – a sentiment confirmed by the Instagram post she made in response to the news.

Clarkson wrote:

In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable. I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare to move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business. Part of that build will include leadership training for all senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure that we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure any notion of toxicity is erased.

The Kelly Clarkson show will be moving from the Universal lot in LA to Studio 6A at 30 Rock in New York – the same studio that was once home to David Letterman and Jimmy Fallon.

They are not moving because of these allegations, but because of a newly expanded tax program that will allow the show to save a large amount of money on their production costs. The move could also have something to do with Clarkson’s divorce from show producer Brandon Blackstock, which happened amid the pandemic.

Showrunner Alex Duda and music director Jason Halbert will be moving with Clarkson, but she will still have to hire a plethora of new writers from the New York City metropolitan area.

Her vows to assure that everyone she hires will be “comprised of the best and kindest in the business” will no doubt be foremost in everyone’s mind as this process begins.

What do you think of Kelly Clarkson’s response to these allegations? Let us know in the comments.