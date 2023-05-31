‘Spider-Verse’ Gets Bigger with Live-Action Adaptation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) is the latest animated Spider-Man to grace the big screen as a sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Initial reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with the film debuting with a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows up with Miles Morales as he meets more versions of Spider-Man across hundreds of multiverses. It’s also the latest Spider-Man project to come from Sony who also released The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel with Andrew Garfield and the Venom movies with Tom Hardy.

Both franchises crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Across the Spider-Verse has teased that the live-action Spider-Men are also part of the Sony animated multiverse. Honestly, it’s enough to make your head hurt.

However, in a recent interview with Variety, the producers behind the Miles Morales Spider-Man have revealed some big news. They confirmed that there will be a third installment, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, sometime next year. They also announced that a live-action Miles Morales movie is in the works.

The Spider-Verse franchise has become one of the most popular versions of Spider-Man, shattering records with many praising the Afro-Latino superhero finally getting a shot at the big screen after being introduced in the comics in 2011. The upcoming sequel will introduce fans to over 240 Spider-People, including Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk, and even Spider-Rex.

Details for the third Spider-Verse movie are unknown as of yet, but it could have something to do with the secretive fifth dimension that’s been hinted at. The news of the live-action Miles Morales is a brand new announcement, with no further information released yet. Miles will join Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland as a live-action Spider-Man, but it’s unclear if he will cross over with the MCU at any point.

Are you excited for a live-action Miles Morales Spider-Man? Let Inside the Magic know what you think in the comments below!