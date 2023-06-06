Oscar Isaac Has Made Marvel History

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who does not like Oscar Isaac. The man has appeared in many movies that many people have loved, and for a good reason, as he is a spectacular actor. With the success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Isaac has also made MCU history.

Related: Oscar Isaac Wants Pedro Pascal in the Spider-Verse

Oscar Issac was first introduced to the superhero world when he was cast as Apocalypse in the much-maligned X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) film. Despite the reception to the overall story and elements of the film, Isaac’s performance was one of the best aspects of the final X-Men film under the Fox umbrella.

From there, he found himself squarely in the confines of the MCU when he portrayed Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley in Moon Knight (2022). He was so good in that series that fans have been begging him to return, which we hope is true. The world needs more Marc Spector in their lives, and Moon Knight was such a well-written show that there needs to be more.

We also know that Isaac was first introduced in the Spider-Verse at the end of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse when he debuted as Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099)—a role he has since reprised in a much bigger fashion with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

With all three Marvel properties’ success, Oscar Isaac has made MCU history.

Oscar Isaac Is the First Person to Have Three Marvel Roles

Oddly enough, Oscar Isaac can now boast a special Marvel record, as he is the first actor to be given three major roles in Marvel films. Plenty of actors have pulled double duty in two roles but never three.

For instance, Chris Evans played Human Torch/Captain America, Michael B. Jordan also played Human Torch and Killomonger, Josh Broling has Cable/Thanos, and Hailee Steinfeld plays Spider-Gwen/Kate Bishop. However, no one has ever achieved playing three different roles within the confines of Marvel-centric stories.

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, Apocalypse, and Spider-Man 2099 now places him at the top of the Marvel history books. We hope this is only the beginning and Isaac continues to land roles within the superhero realm, as he has been fantastic in them.

Though Apocalypse is the weakest of the charters he has played, the actor stated in 2022 that he would never “disown the character, but wished they took care of the character more.”

Even when up against a wall of criticism, Oscar Isaac finds a way to remain humble and positive. That could be why Marvel continually calls him to take on these roles, and we are here for it.

Related: Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 Could Get Really Weird

Oscar Isaac will return to Marvel when he reprises his role as Spider-Man 2099 in the third chapter of the Spider-Verse movies. However, we hope that Marvel will honor Isaac’s acting prowess by giving us another season of Moon Knight. Either that, or they cast him in another coveted MCU role. Any of those options is fine by us.

Do you want to see Oscar Isaac in more Marvel roles? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!