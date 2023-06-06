Oscar Isaac Wants Pedro Pascal in the Spider-Verse

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal’s paths have been connected for a while now. Not only are they both important characters in the Star Wars universe, but they have headlined multiple massive franchises. And if Oscar Isaac has his way, they’ll work together very soon.

The son of Latin immigrants, Oscar Isaac has made his mark on Hollywood with multiple massive roles in Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), Dune (2021), and Moon Knight (2022). He is probably most recognized for his performance as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequels.

Pedro Pascal is an actor with a very similar background and trajectory. After a breakthrough performance in Game of Thrones (), Pascal went on to have major roles in The Mandalorian (2019-present), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022). Currently, he is starring as Joel Miller in The Last of Us (2023-present).

It should be no surprise that Isaac and Pascal are close friends. But while they have remained close and even starred in the same franchises, neither actor has appeared in a film or tv show together. However, Oscar Isaac wants to change that.

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal’s Bromance Should Continue Into The Spider-Verse

Currently, Oscar Isaac is tearing it up as Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). Naturally, people have been curious regarding who he’d like to see appear as Spider-People in the next film. And when British GQ asked him the question, Isaac had an easy response.

“I don’t know. They’re so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal. Let’s find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person.”

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal’s friendship goes back decades, having starred in an Off-Broadway play together in 2005. Since then, the duo have been connected and shared many similar projects. Both actors have starred in massive franchises, although they have never actually been onscreen together.

Regarding their friendship, Pascal told Esquire, “We have very similar backgrounds. We’re both children of Latin immigrants, so there’s sort of a cultural familiarity, then, at the same time, we’re both actors. We have the same dreams. It’s something very special because it can be a lonely journey when you’re out there going after — it sounds corny, but going after your dreams and to find family along the way.”

Pascal then joked, “The other side of it is that he’s the younger brother I never wanted.” Hopefully, this brotherhood will continue for years to come.

