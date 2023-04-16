Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 Could Get Really Weird

Marvel has a lot of cool super heroes, but Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight might be one of the most bizarre ones in the MCU if Kevin Feige decides to follow the comics.

It’s been over a year since Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight happened, and while the series was considered a limited series, Disney has a knack for rebranding series halfway through. Near the end of the first season, fans saw that Marvel changed the phrasing to have the series titled, season finale instead of the series finale. This change altered how fans view the series, and with the end of the season revealing that Jake will play a huge role in the second season, it excited fans.

One thing that’s a little confusing about Moon Knight is that the super hero has Dissociative Identity Disorder meaning that the hero is Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley all at once. One identity takes charge at a time, but all three personalities live inside the super hero and have access to Khonshu‘s powers. While Marc and Steven thought they were free from the Moon god, Jake made a deal, and that’s how the god will have a hold over the hero.

In the comics, Moon Knight is always a weird super hero, and in Jed McKay’s run, the hero is up to some weird stuff. In Issue #22, Moon Knight learns that one of his personalities was dressing himself up as the villain he was hunting, Midnight Man. This was so the hero could take money from rich criminals and steal from those who hurt others to amass a small fortune. While Steven Grant is a millionaire in the comics, he had lost a lot of money to a previous villain who stole it and then used those resources against him.

While Moon Knight makes good work of this situation, it’s funny how the MCU might just adopt some of these stories. Part of what makes the super hero interesting is that Moon Knight can do a lot of different things that are quite unexpected since his personalities hide things from him.

For Moon Knight, it wouldn’t be shocking if the super hero does this in Season 2, as Jake will probably hide more details for good reasons and some of those moments will be very entertaining to watch. Sadly, there is no idea when to expect a Season 2 for Moon Knight or if the hero will just get his own movie. Marvel Studios hasn’t announced when the hero will return to the MCU, so fans must wait.

Do you want Moon Knight Season 2 to happen soon? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!