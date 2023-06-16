Tom Holland Gives Fans Hope for ‘Spider-Man’ Reunion

Tom Holland has become one of the most popular Spider-Men actors and one of the most beloved men in Hollywood right now.

His latest project, Apple TV’s The Crowded Room, missing the mark with fans, despite Holland’s own excitement for the project. The Crowded Room is a psychological thriller series set in 1979 Manhattan. Holland plays Danny Sullivan who’s arrested for his involvement in a string of shootings as the series details the incidents that led to Sullivan’s involvement and revelations about his life. The series, which Holland was also an executive producer for, is based on the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

Following the less-than-welcoming reception of the series, Holland is taking some time to rest and figure out what it is he wants to do next. He’s recently confirmed that a fourth Spider-Man movie is on the way, set to begin production after the WGA strike has ended, as many fans still claim that Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is one of the best Spider-Man films yet.

Holland recently revealed that he’s still in touch with his fellow Spider-cohorts and that they have a group chat called “The Spider Boys.” According to Holland, sharing similar experiences as Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has led the three of them to developing a brother-like bond and they regularly check up with each other.

The three live-action Spider-Men also made appearances in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), confirming that the MCU and the Spider-Verse are variants of each other. It’s been confirmed that Miles Morales will be getting a live-action movie at some point, with rumors already wondering if Miles will be introduced to the MCU.

With Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield still in regular contact with each other, and fans welcoming both previous Spider-Men back with open arms, it’s possible fans may see Maguire or Garfield return to the webbed suit one day. Following the success of No Way Home, fans begged for Garfield’s Spider-Man to get one more movie after the lukewarm success of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2012).

