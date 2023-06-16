Andrew Garfield Replaced as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man’ Franchise, Tom Holland Weighs In

In 2012, the world welcomed Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. But it would not last.

Created by legendary Marvel Comics duo Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, web-crawling, New York native, Spider-Man has captured the hearts of superhero fans for over 60 years.

First appearing in “Amazing Fantasy #15” (1962), Spider-Man would go on to transcend the pages of comic books, appearing in animated TV shows, feature films, and, more recently, movie animation.

The latter, of course, is referencing the splashy Sony Pictures outing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), and starring Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) — not Peter Parker — in the central role.

But the animted epic comes after years and years of live-action Spider-Man storytelling. Over two decades ago, director Sam Raimi brought the wallcrawler to the big screen with Tobey Maguire (The Great Gatsby) in the titular role. Maguire would star as Peter Parker in the two sequels following Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007).

Five years later, fans would be introduced to Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!) as Spider-Man in Marc Platt’s reboot of the superhero character. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) saw a new version of Peter Parker’s iconic origin story come to life, followed up by the less favorable The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014).

Despite setting up a potential sequel with the nod to the Sinister Six, there would never be a third Amazing Spider-Man movie. In fact, two years later, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios would bring the web-slinger into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, origin story nowhere to be seen.

Tom Holland (The Crowded Room) brought a youthful zest to the character, making his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Holland would then appear in his own Spider-Man trilogy as part of the MCU through an agreement made with The Walt Disney Company, Marvel Studios, and Amy Pascal’s Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) would prove popular hits for the Marvel studio, with Holland, Zendaya (MJ), and Jacob Batalon’s (Ned Leeds) playful chemistry being a refreshing new take on the Spider-Man universe of characters. Holland would also star in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

When Marvel opened the door to the Multiverse in the Disney+ series Loki, it set in motion a sequence of events that led to both Maguire and Garfield returning to the role in 2021’s big post-pandemic hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Despite denying rumors that he was in the film, Garfield’s reprisal of his Peter Parker was a highlight of the threequel and left many fans demanding more stories featuring the actor — some even hoping for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to resurface.

Andrew Garfield replaced as Spider-Man.

Even though Garfield returned to the role seven years after his last appearance, Holland recently spoke about the time at the beginning of his Marvel career when he failed to reach out to the Oscar-nominated actor after receiving news of his Spider-Man casting.

Speaking candidly with The Hollywood Reporter, British star Tom Holland revealed how he regrets not talking to Garfield when he replaced him as Spider-Man.

“That’s because of my naivete as a kid,” he told THR. “I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him.”

The actor added:

“If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done, and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, ‘You know I can’t turn down this opportunity.’”

Since his early days playing Billy Elliot in London’s West End, Holland has gone on to reach superstar heights starring in blockbuster movies like The Impossible (2012), Disney Pixar’s Onward (2020), and Uncharted (2022) from Sony Pictures.

As for his future as Spider-Man, while Spider-Man 4 was seemingly on the table per Feige and Pascal’s comments last year, there was nothing ever officially in motion. That all changed earlier this year when Holland confirmed talks about a fourth movie had begun but stopped following the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes sweeping the nation.

Andrew Garfield will next star in A24’s We Live in Time (TBD), where he stars as Tobias alongside fellow Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Almut.

