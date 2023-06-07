Tom Holland’s Post-MCU Career in Hot Water After His Latest TV Show Flops

After his latest TV venture was review bombed by critics, it seems like fan-favorite Spider-Man actor Tom Holland’s post-Marvel career isn’t looking too bright.

Tom Holland first made his MCU debut in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, taking over the superhero moniker from his live-action predecessors, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Right off the bat, it was clear that Holland’s take on the character was different than the one seen from previous Marvel/Sony iterations, and fans were immediately captivated by the young actor’s boyish charm and awkward wit.

His triumph as the web-slinging superhero prompted his solo MCU Homecoming trilogy, kicking off with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). After appearing in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Holland reprised the role for Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) before wrapping up this chapter of Peter Parker’s story in 2021’s critically-acclaimed Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Between shooting Marvel projects, Holland stayed booked and busy—to varying degrees of success. His leading role in 2021’s The Devil All The Time was met with positive reception from viewers, and his voice acting skills in Disney’s Onward (2020) undoubtedly helped cement the film as a classic.

Since No Way Home premiered in 2021, Holland has been on a bit of a break from Marvel Studios, giving the actor plenty of time to do other projects outside of the superhero realm. Holland will almost certainly return for more Spider-Man installments, though nothing has yet to be announced.

However, after his upcoming TV show was trashed by critics, it seems like leaving Marvel in the dust may have been a mistake on Holland’s part.

The Crowded Room is set to release on Apple TV+ on June 9, and follows Holland’s character, Danny Sullivan, as he pleads not guilty for a murder charge after being arrested for involvement in a shooting. Taking place in New York City in 1979, the show details a number of interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) as audiences are made witness to the life story of Danny.

And so far, reviews are overwhelmingly negative. Currently, after seven reviews, The Crowded Room is sitting at a 14% critic approval score on Rotten Tomatoes—an incredibly low rating, especially for a television drama.

Some early viewers described the Apple TV+ series as “being underdeveloped,” while others called it “aptly titled” and “more over-embellished than engaging.”

These early reviews aren’t a promising sign of good things to come—especially for Holland, who’s been struggling to explore new roles that don’t involve a turn in the Spidey suit. It doesn’t help that Holland previously hyped up his part in The Crowded Room, admitting that the experience “broke [him] in every possible way.”

Although he’s had some success in the movie department, his 2022 video game adaptation, Uncharted, sits at an abysmal 41% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Cherry (2021), his Apple TV+ collaboration with the Russo Brothers, rests at a similar 37% score.

But does Holland’s lackluster TV endeavor mark the end of his time in Hollywood? Not necessarily. Holland is still young, and his lack of talent as a performer surely isn’t to blame when it comes to The Crowded Room‘s lukewarm reviews.

Besides, judging the quality of a film or TV show off of just six reviews is hardly fair, and audiences might have a different reaction to The Crowded Room when it’s made available for streaming later this week.

As for what’s next, Holland will portray Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the famous film and dance star, which has the potential to be an awards season darling like Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) if director Paul King plays his cards right. This could be the ideal film for Holland’s post-MCU redemption, and could kick off a long string of successful roles in the future.

For now, it’s safe to say that Holland’s career is in a bit of a slump. But regardless, he’s still one of the most in-demand performers working today, and The Crowded Room being a critical flop is almost definitely just a small bump in the road for this talented actor. With plenty of exciting opportunities—including a Spider-Man 4—on the horizon, there’s ample time for Holland to turn things around.

What do you think of The Crowded Room getting slammed by critics? Let us know in the comments below.