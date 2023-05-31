Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ Faces Huge Setback, No Longer in Development

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is confirmed for another web-slinging adventure, but Sony and Marvel Studios might not get to tell the story they want for the upcoming sequel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) left fans with a huge cliffhanger. Holland’s Peter Parkers saves the day with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield after stopping the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), etc., but that didn’t mean the hero got away so quickly.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange assisted Peter Parker by creating a spell that would make everyone forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man so that the Multiverse didn’t shatter. In the process, everyone forgets who Peter is, even his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya). Peter ends the movie by getting an apartment, starting his new life, and seeing his friends move on happier than ever. It’s tragic, bittersweet, leaving the door open for a new adventure.

According to Variety, Amy Pascal shares an update on Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland and Zendaya. She reveals that the project was still in early development, with writers working on the script until the Writer’s strike began. Now, the movie is paused until the writers return:

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are. We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

This might impact the type of story that Marvel wants to tell, as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is bound to appear in Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) and Secret Wars (2026). If the web-slinger is set to appear in both, then Marvel might not be able to focus so much on street-level villains like Kingpin with Spider-Man, as the movie might not release until 2025 at this rate.

Marvel’s biggest problem is its current slate has several issues. After several movies with lackluster CGI and stories were released, Marvel Studios delayed a handful of movies to ensure they were only released once they were ready. While this was the right move, bigger projects like Avengers: Secret Wars (2026) might not need more time as the WGA strike will affect many projects and might force another wave of delays.

If there are no delays, Spider-Man 4 will be in trouble as there is no way the company can make the movie and steer Spider-Man toward villains like Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and then have his team up with the Avengers a few weeks later.

Do you think Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 will be get delayed? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!