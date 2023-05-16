Tom Holland Suggested To Play Marty McFly in ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot

News of a Back to the Future musical reboot has got the internet Twittering about a possible reboot of the original film again – more specifically, about who should play Marty McFly.

The creators of the Back to the Future trilogy have repeatedly said that they do not wish to make any reboots of the classic films. As Bob Gale, co-writer and producer, so elegantly said:

“You don’t sell your children into prostitution.”

Then people found this deepfake video posted on YouTube three years ago:

The video pasted the faces of Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. over the faces of original stars, Michael J. Fox and Doctor Emmett Brown, putting many casting ideas into people’s heads. One such tweet went viral, and the responses from the public were highly varied.

Some were enthusiastic about the fancasting, going as far as to make more AI edits of what it might look like to have Tom Holland play Marty McFly in a Back to the Future reboot.

hear me out https://t.co/ZCq8zLlad8 — Reel Moments AI 🎞 (@reelmomentsAI) May 15, 2023

Some, meanwhile, had other suggestions for actors to play McFly, like user @AyeCapt2, who suggested actor Noah Jupe, a British actor best known for his role in John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place.

User @theBW7 argued that anyone cast as McFly should be a “fresh face,” an actor, none of us, would know. This would be interesting, as even when the film was created, it was with actors already fairly established on the scene.

It’s unsurprising that people would see Tom Holland in this role – indeed, he’s often the subject of fan-casting, but in this instance, those fans are picking up on something: Holland has said that he based his Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies on Marty McFly.

Still, one user went off the wall, suggesting Tom Holland should play Doc, not Marty.

Users had plenty of other suggestions for Doc as well. Unsatisfied with Robert Downey Jr. as the “mad” scientist – one suggested Henry Winkler, best known as Fonzie from Happy Days.

One other user suggested Jim Carrey, which would certainly be a different – albeit equally zany – take on the role. This is adding one impossibility to another, however, as Carrey said over a year ago that he was retiring from acting.

User @judacris, however, probably said it best when they tweeted this, encapsulating how most fans would feel about a reboot of Back to the Future:

“A BTTF reboot would cause a time paradox and catastrophic, irreparable damage to the space/time continuum.”

A BTTF reboot would cause a time paradox and catastrophic, irreparable damage to the space/time continuum. https://t.co/kSvf3q544x — Tears of a Korok (dm29) ♿🚷 (@judacris) May 16, 2023

Sounds serious. We hope the reboot that is happening – the Back to the Future musical, penned by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis themselves – doesn’t do the same damage because it’s already headed to Broadway.

What do you think? Should Tom Holland play Marty McFly? Who should play Doc? Should a reboot happen at all? We would love to hear your thoughts. Leave a comment below.