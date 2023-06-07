Tom Holland Steps Away From Acting, What This Means For ‘Spider-Man 4’

It is no secret that Tom Holland is arguably one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. Because of his massive fame, he has now announced that he will be “taking a year off.” Though the show business world is at a standstill with the WGA (Writers Guild of America) strike still ongoing, Holland’s break could derail Spider-Man 4 even more.

Plenty of celebrities have refused to work in support of the strike, and Holland is certainly one of them. He was doing press for his current series, The Crowded Room, when he stated that Spider-Man 4 talks were in the “early stages,” but those had been halted to support the strike.

That same sentiment was shared by long-time Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal, who also stated that the long-awaited Spidey sequel was happening. However, the strike would be supported, resulting in the sequel being shelved indefinitely.

Regarding the previously mentioned The Crowded Room, Tom Holland took on a more active role in the new series, which included being the star of the series and a producer. Because of the strict schedule and what he put into the series, the actor has now stated he is taking a break from television and movies.

Tom Holland Steps Away From Acting

Tom Holland spoke to Extra about The Crowded Roomrevealinged that creating the series became one of the most challenging roles of his young career. According to Holland:

“Yeah, it was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure. But I really enjoyed it. I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer. I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work.”

The pressure of being a producer and starring in this new series was enough to break the actor. Holland went into detail about the whole process of the new series and how he is proud of it but is certainly now going to take some time to relax, which is warranted.

“But then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was… I am excited to see how it turns out and I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain.”

Sadly, The Crowded Room is currently not receiving great marks from critics, as it stands at a horrible 11% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. We are unsure if this break Tom Holland is taking has anything to do with the response for his new series or if he just needs to step away for his mental health.

Strangely, The Crowded Room reportedly wrapped filming back in September of 2022, so it stands to reason that the actor might have started this year-long break sometime in the fall of last year. Either way, it could spell trouble for Spider-Man 4, assuming the WGA strike ends and Sony and Marvel want to get working on the sequel.

What Does Taking Time Off Mean for ‘Spider-Man 4’?

There are two ways to think of this. The first is that Tom Holland timed this acting break at the perfect time; while the WGA is on strike and seeks a new deal, no work is being done on Spider-Man 4.

The second is that the strike could wrap up in the next month or so, but Holland would still be on his acting break, meaning no work on the Sony/Marvel mashup could happen.

Tom Holland has been steadily busy since 2016 he first debuted as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Though Marvel hasn’t been the only property that has called on him for his acting prowess, it has been his biggest responsibility. Holland has appeared in six MCU movies, and Spider-Man 4 would be his seventh.

Holland has also repeatedly stated that he is tired of portraying the Peter Parker character. After No Way Home (2021), it was nearly thought that he would be retiring from Marvel, but the announcement of Spider-Man 4 in the works certainly excited us all.

Still, even if Holland started his year-long break in September of 2022, he has three more months until he is willing to work again. We hope that is the case, but he might also be starting his break right now, especially after announcing it to Extra.

This could mean that we might not see the start of Spider-Man 4 come for some time, and if Marvel gets impatient, they might find a way to replace Tom Holland altogether.

Do you think Tom Holland deserves his break? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!