Tom Holland’s Favorite Spider-Man Movie Is Not One of His Own

Tom Holland has revealed his favorite Spider-Man film, and we’ll save you some guesses; it’s not Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, or Spider-Man: No Way Home.

One might think that since he’s cited enjoying them in the past, Holland’s favorite might either be one of Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man movies or one of Tobey Maguire’s earlier Spider-Man films.

Nope – think again.

Tom Holland’s Favorite Spider-Man Movie is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Tom Holland recently told the Associated Press – just ahead of the premiere of its sequel – that his favorite Spider-Man movie, without a doubt, is the Academy-Award-winning animated Sony Pictures feature, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved.

Holland revealed he was originally supposed to be at the premiere as producer Amy Pascal’s plus one.

Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them. I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.

Being that it’s Holland’s favorite and that Amy Pascal has produced for both films, it was only a matter of time before they announced that the Spider-Verse and the MCU would cross over. Now that Holland has said this, some people wonder if they could join completely.

The stars of the Spider-Verse series have certainly indicated that they would be willing if that were the case; Shameik Moore has confirmed that he would jump at the chance to play a live-action Miles Morales in the MCU, and Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) and Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy) have also said they would deeply enjoy in playing their parts in a live-action capacity.

There has even been talk of Hailee Steinfeld getting to star as Gwen Stacy in a live-action Spider-Verse spinoff about Spider-Woman, which she has agreed would be “the easiest yes of her life.”

All of these possibilities will likely see more detail, and possible confirmation, in the days to come now that Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is in theaters.

