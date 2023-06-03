‘Across Spider-Verse’ Cast Discusses When They Will Appear in the MCU

There’s been a lot of chatter recently about the prospect of the Spider-Verse characters appearing in the MCU – especially now that it’s been confirmed that a Miles Morales movie is already in the works.

Into the Spider-Verse won the Academy Award for Best Animated Picture, and Across the Spider-Verse is already generating untold levels of hype after being out for exactly one day. This film is no doubt part of the reason why Miles Morales’ character became so widely popular recently.

It, therefore, makes perfect sense that people want Shameik Moore on the shortlist for potential live-action Miles Morales.

Is Shameik Moore Too Old To Play Live-Action Miles Morales in the MCU?

Of course, when it was confirmed that a Miles Morales movie from the MCU was on the way, Shameik Moore was everybody’s first thought to play the live-action Miles. After all, he’s set the bar incredibly high and is already close with producer Amy Pascal.

However, there was also an immediate worry that many fans had: At 28 years old, is Moore too old to play Spider-Man?

When THR posed this very question to him, he took his time to think about it – but ultimately, he seemed confident that he could pull it off – and would do it well.

I guess you would get more than the voice if I was to play it [in live-action]. I would get in shape, take the time to really slim, slim, slim up. Shave this beard. Go into afro-mode, take out the braids. And I would just put my entire being into that performance.

It also cannot be ruled out that, with all the Multiverse stuff going on, it may simply be an older version of Miles Morales that appears in the MCU, so perhaps Moore wouldn’t have to “slim, slim, slim up” too much.

That same Multiverse condition would also make it possible to see other Spider-Verse characters – like Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy or Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker – swing into the MCU.

When Might We See the Spider-Verse Characters in Live-Action?

Amy Pascal has previously confirmed that we will see Miles in live-action after the Spider-Verse films wrap up production. This means we likely won’t hear any big news on that front until next year, as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse won’t release until March 29, 2024.

However, we have plenty to think about while we wait. Now that we know – thanks to a throwaway line in the new Across the Spider-Verse movie – that the events of the MCU Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland do happen in the same Multiverse, it’s very easy to draw a line from the possibility of Shameik Moore playing Miles Morales, and having the rest of the cast appear.

On that front, it’s clear that the entire cast would be very enthusiastic – but especially Moore, Johnson, and Steinfeld, who were lucky enough to get to record some of their key lines for Across the Spider-Verse together in the booth.

This gave them – and everyone else – a taste of what it might be like to see them in a live-action scenario. Jake Johnson (also known to many as Nick from New Girl) said:

“It’s a way richer experience with other people. You get to create your character opposite them.”

Shameik Moore confirmed that working with Johnson live was a treat for him and the audience:

Working … with Jake, it’s like pure comedy. It really is nice to be able to look at them.”

Steinfeld also noted that “you feel it so much more” when you can work off of other actors in your work and that it definitely affects overall performance.

Given how excellent we already know this cast is together from their many accolades – both for the movie that’s been out since 2018 and the one that’s been out for a day – it would almost be a crime not to put them together in live-action in some sense.

For now, at least, you can hear how their time together in the booth went: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.

Do you think Shameik Moore should play Miles Morales in the MCU? Do you want to see the other Spider-Verse characters appear? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.