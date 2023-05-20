Jonathan Majors’ Replacement Might Appear in ‘Loki’ Season 2

Loki Season 2 is finally confirmed to release later this year, but Marvel Studios might use this opportunity to reveal who might replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) revealed Kang the Conqueror to MCU fans. The big bad villain of the Multiverse Saga didn’t have to wait for the finale to get involved in the MCU, which is very different than Thanos, but also leaves fans with different expectations.

Even though Kang “died” in Ant-Man 3, he has an infinite amount of variants. With all of his variants on his side, he can do much more than most villains, as he can easily conquer the Multiverse. For Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025), it seems that Kang’s conquest will finally reach Earth, and the Avengers will have to team up once again to take down the villain. The only problem is that Marvel might have to replace the star soon.

Earlier this year, Jonathan Majors got into trouble as his partner changed their story to accuse him of abuse. This led the actor to be imprisoned, and now his court trial will determine his future in Hollywood. Before the trial began, several studios broke ties with Jonathan Majors, but Disney hasn’t done it yet. One possible reason is that the company wants to see if Majors is guilty and avoid paying more to the actor because of the big contract he signed with Marvel Studios.

Kang Dynasty has to start filming in less than a year, leaving Marvel with little time to cast a new actor if they ditch Majors. With more allegations and victims coming forward, the chances of the star continuing his role as the villain are very unlikely, but that doesn’t mean that Marvel can’t change the MCU ahead of time.

Reshoots happen all the time, and the next major performance for Kang will be in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. Season Two will continue Loki’s story with the TVA and introduce fans to a new variant of Kang in a new post-credit scene in Ant-Man 3 named Victor Timely. While the Disney+ series might focus just on one Kang variant, the second season is confirmed to release in October, and Marvel Studios could do a reshoot for a new post-credit scene revealing a new actor as the new Kang the Conqueror.

Why would Marvel do this? It would help the MCU in many different ways because Marvel fans love to know what to expect next. Next, it helps fans know that the Multiverse Saga won’t fall apart. Kang, the Conqueror’s time on screen, is vital for the MCU, and if he has a huge presence in more projects, it just makes sense to show the new actor for a cameo and hint at what to expect from a new interpretation of the villain. Marvel Studios won’t hire an actor to imitate Majors as Kang but to bring their own perspective, which is why Loki Season 2 might be the best opportunity Marvel has to wow fans and reassure everyone that Marvel will be fine recasting their big villain.

