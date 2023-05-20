Chukwudi Iwuji Willing To Jump Ship From Marvel To DC

In an interview with Comicbook Resources, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) villain Chukwudi Iwuji revealed that not only would he love to join James Gunn at DC Studios, but he had a specific character in mind.

An Associate Artist for The Roya Shakespeare Company, Chukwudi Iwuji first garnered public attention for the role of Akoni in John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017). However, he is now most recognized for his work with director James Gunn, who has cast him as both Clemson Murn in Peacemaker (2022-present) and the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Naturally, with James Gunn focusing on DC Studios, every actor in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been asked if they’ll join him on the rival brand, and Iwuji was no different. However, he has a particular character he wants to play.

Chukwudi Iwuji Wants To Play Etrigan the Demon

In an interview with Comic Book Resources, Chukwudi Iwuji revealed which DC character would be his dream role if James Gunn asked him to join the DCU again. Although he didn’t remember the name at first.

“He comes from the days of Merlin, and he lives today, right now, and he sort of has a demon inside of him that comes out…”

After the interviewer provided the name, Iwuji immediately got excited.

“In fact, I was talking to a friend about it: I was like, ‘This character… this is Jekyll and Hyde in the DC world.’ So Etrigan. If you told me to name one, it would be Etrigan. Like, I just love the idea of having two people existing in one. That’d be my DC one. Etrigan.”

Who is Etrigan the Demon?

Easily one of the most unique characters in the DC Comics library, Etrigan the Demon is a demonic entity bonded to the body of Jason Blood by Merlin. That’s right. This character has lived since the middle ages. On top of immortality, both characters have a strong grasp of magic and physical combat.

Iwuji has the perfect level of gravitas and intensity to play a character who has existed for hundreds of years and a demon from the depths of hell. Plus, this would be a great way to introduce other more obscure DC characters like Zatanna, John Constantine, and other members of Justice League Dark.

