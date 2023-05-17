‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is the DCU’s Biggest Box Office Bomb

After a forgettable theatrical run and lukewarm reception, it makes sense that Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) wouldn’t do well at the box office. However, what is surprising is how bad it did because it is the worst-performing movie in the history of the DC Cinematic Universe.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as Billy Batson/Shazam, Rachel Zegler as Anthea/Anne, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Helen Mirren as Hespera.

The first movie was a surprise hit, reminding people that superhero movies can still be fun and emotionally driven. However, the sequel didn’t just fail to live up to those expectations. It receded them so poorly that it has become the worst-performing superhero movie at the box office in DCEU history.

‘Shazam!’ Fury of the Gods’ is the DCEU’s Low Point (Financially)

The original Shazam! was a surprise hit that won over fans and critics, earning $363 million at the box office. That means there were some decent expectations around its sequel this time around. Unfortunately, Shazam! Fury of the Gods failed to meet those expectations even halfway.

The sequel only earned $133.4 million at the box office, marking a new low for any film in the DC Cinematic Universe. That includes Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021), which made $169.6 million and $168.7 million respectively. And those movies had the disadvantage of having their theatrical opening happen simultaneously with their streaming premiere due to the pandemic.

While there is rarely a single reason something would bomb like that, there are a few theories. Some believe that Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t connected to any other movie in the DCEU. Another is that Shazam was that public opinion was hindered due to the negative reception of Black Adam (2022), Shazam’s arch-nemesis, who received a standalone movie instead of a villain role. Chalk that one up to Dwayne Johnson’s ego.

Finally, many people believe there was a major lack of support for the film from the studio, especially since everything is about to be reset for James Gunn to take over. While no one thinks this will affect The Flash (2023), Blue Beetle (2023), or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), it looks like all of these factors combined to make Shazam! Fury of the Gods the lowest point for DC Studios.

