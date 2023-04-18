‘Shazam 2’ Director Review Bombs His Own Movie: ‘Unwatchable!’

After it was announced in 2020, Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) went on to have an extremely rocky road to production, and has since become DC Studio’s biggest office flop, earning just $30 million in its opening weekend. Following its box office bomb, its director, David F. Sandberg, is giving his own movie its harshest review yet.

The Zachary Levi-led sequel to 2019’s Shazam! might not’ve been DC’s most highly-anticipated project. Still, on the heels of its generally well-received predecessor, it came as a surprise to many when the sequel failed to live up to fans’ high expectations.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods sees much of the original cast reprising their roles. The story follows Billy Baston (Asher Angel) and his superpowered siblings as they work together to bring down three new threats who have the capability to destroy Earth: the Daughters of Atlas.

While 2019’s Shazam! brought in a healthy $367.8 million at the worldwide box office, its follow-up film has failed to see the same success. The movie bombed at the box office, earning just $131.8 million over its short theatrical run. While it’s hard to pinpoint where exactly Shazam! 2 went wrong, a large part of its failure is due to a wave of negative critic reviews. A lack of marketing for the film also likely affected its underperforming.

Now, it seems like Shazam! 2 is getting its worst review yet—from its own director. Recently, on Letterboxd, Sandberg shared his hilarious half-star review for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, calling the film “Unwatchable!” Read his full critique below:

the saga of david f. sandberg giving his shazam movies 1/2 star reviews on letterboxd continues pic.twitter.com/0aBqWjDGgW — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) April 15, 2023

Don’t be fooled: the longtime director has a history of trolling his own movies. Similarly, Sandberg left a scathing review of the first Shazam! movie back in 2020, proving he was at the very least self-aware of some of the issues audience members had with the film. His critique was dripping with sarcasm, making fun of nitpicking audience members who slammed the movie with micro-criticisms about things such as the real-life logistics of Shazam catching a bus.

Sandberg’s newest review seems to be poking fun at critics, with Sandberg making a hilariously meta joke about how the movie’s director—himself—needs to realize that both Shazam and Billy have different personalities in the film. A common complaint that surfaced about the Shazam! sequel is that Levi’s take on the character is too silly and childish, especially compared to Angel’s more level-headed Billy. The duo feels, at most times, like entirely different characters, even though Levi’s Shazam is supposed to act as Billy’s adult alter-ego.

Even though Shazam! 2 might go down as one of the biggest critical and financial flops in DC/Warner Bros. history, at least Sandberg is having fun with it. Fans looking to form their own opinions can stream Shazam! 2 on HBO Max starting May 23.

What did you think of Shazam! 2? Are viewers’ complaints justified? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.