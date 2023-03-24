‘Shazam 2’ Star Fires Back At Critics And Their “Political Agenda”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, AKA Shazam 2, is being torn apart by critics. It could be because the movie is just not up to most people’s expectations, or it could be because hating superhero movies sometimes seems to be the case. The latter argument is undoubtedly shared by one of the stars of the new sequel, as they have fired back at the critics giving the sequel poor scores.

The issue that has been prevalent in DC is that the continuity for the media company has been all over the place for far too long. Once James Gunn and Peter Safran took over, they put together a coherent plan to release movies, games, and shows that would connect to one another properly.

This announcement might have been a proverbial double-edged sword. On the one hand, everyone is excited about this new reboot. On the other, everyone might be too impatient for the reboot to give these last few movies released in the old era of DC a chance.

To be honest, the first Shazam! movie was a ton of fun, so it is a little bizarre that the sequel is being criticized as it is currently. Superhero movies are meant to be fun, and not every single one will be a dramatic masterpiece like The Dark Knight.

Marta Milans Attacks Critics

Plenty of the cast of Shazam 2 has been sticking up for the movie, including leading man Zachary Levi and his co-star Rachel Zegler. Well, Marta Milans has spoken up about how there seems to be a “political agenda” attached to critics who are giving the sequel such a hard time.

Milans spoke with The Direct when she revealed, “I know that there is a lot of politics involved and a lot of hardcore fans of one side, on the other side, a lot of haters on the internet. A lot of critics feel like they have a political agenda rather than actually sitting and watching the film and enjoying it.”

We would have to agree that there seems to be a growing trend that critics attack superhero movies as if those movies have to be put on the same critique level as a movie like Everything Everywhere All At Once. That dealt with elements of superheroes and fighting, yet it won many Academy Awards. We are not saying that Shazam 2 deserves awards, but it’s meant to be fun.

“We’re not trying to push any agenda. We’re not trying to prove any point. And I don’t know what it is about, I don’t know if it’s our society nowadays that celebrating fun isn’t good enough,” Milans added.

Sometimes the internet can get whipped into a frenzy of hate, creating a vacuum that specific properties cannot escape. Then again, most fans don’t typically pay attention to what critics have to say.

Shazam 2 currently holds a poor 52% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes but a much better 87% audience approval rating. Sometimes, the actors should ignore the critics, though we can see why they are upset when their hard work is called terrible.

