Warner Bros. Is Trying to Save ‘Shazam’ By Releasing An Alternate Ending

Things have not been going that well for Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Shazam 2), as critics have all but panned the movie. The sequel also had the worst opening of any DC movie before it. The new film pulled in a meager $3.4 million opening sales, dropping it below the Harley Quinn failed experiment, Birds of Prey’s (2020) $4 million.

Related: ‘Shazam 2’s Opening Numbers Are Horrific

However, despite the opening, the film has made $101 million in worldwide box office numbers. That is nothing to scoff at, and it has only been out since March 17. Things could turn around, but Warner Bros. is doing what it can to try and save the franchise.

Shazam 2 might be too late, as DC is currently undergoing an extensive overhaul. Though The Flash is still set to release, Shazam is the only other holdout from the DC slate before co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. People might wonder too much about this new DCU direction that they are unwilling to give the past movies a chance anymore.

The issue likely became that people were tired of the continuity issues rampant with the DC Films division. The drama caused by Dwayne Johnson and his attempts to make Black Adam a central figure in DC made these issues seem far more apparent.

Getting rid of Henry Cavill as Superman was likely the final straw for many people, so instead of wanting to allow Shazam 2 to succeed, everyone would rather see what comes next.

Warner Bros. Attempts To Hype ‘Shazam 2’

In a move that might seem desperate, Warner Bros. has now released an alternate ending to Shazam! (2019) on YouTube. Though this alternate ending doesn’t reveal anything about the sequel movie, it could be an attempt to help remind people why this franchise could be unique. The end is heartwarming, which you can see below:

In the above clip, the “Shazamily” surprises their foster family with a giant Christmas tree, giving off the family vibes echoed in the original ending. The story then pivots to the kids watching cartoons; as they flip channels, they stop on a news story of a hostage situation. They all run out of the house, turn into their superhero selves and fly off to save the day.

This alternate ending was initially only available for those who purchased the home media versions of Shazam! Now, Warner Bros. has posted the ending on its official YouTube channel for the world to see. The media company could be trying to save the franchise by offering a fun look at the first movie or this alternate ending, as they plan not to move forward with another film—which is the likely scenario.

The Drama At DC

Related: Zachary Levi Confirms Dwayne Johnson Sabotaged DC

As previously mentioned, the issue surrounding the current state of DC is bridled by the drama that the company has yet to move away from. It’s not that fans are generally buying into the drama, but when every headline surrounding DC was negative, it was hard not to notice.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s public trial led to Heard being accused of lying, and a petition to remove her from Aquaman 2 reached astronomical numbers (4.6 million). DC decided to keep her around but has since delayed the movie, which has also tested poorly in initial showings.

Then there is the issue with Ezra Miller and their multiple arrests. Miller was accused of heinous crimes, including grooming, kidnapping, and having a farm with guns. Warner Bros. gave Miller an ultimatum to get help or lose out on The Flash franchise, which is likely happening anyway.

These issues, including Dwayne Johnson’s attempted takeover and Henry Cavill and the rest of the Justice League’s exit, showed that things are far too messy. Fans likely had enough of the drama and just want to move past it to the future—which is James Gunn.

Shazam 2 might be collateral damage, and the movie cannot succeed because of the drama preceding the movie’s release.

The New Look DC

Related: The DCU Reset Will Copy an Important MCU Element

Despite Shazam 2 moving forward, it appears that Warner Bros. will likely not allow a third movie to be made. Especially with Gunn announcing his Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, things are likely changing for the better.

A new Superman movie is in the works, along with some ragtag superheroes being highlighted (like Creature Commandos), which is Gunn’s specialty.

The Flash is set to kick things off on June 16, bringing the Multiverse the correct way. Blue Beetle will follow on August 18 and could bring the first semblance of a connection to the new DCU, as Blue Beetle is often the ally of Booster Gold, who is getting his own series.

Either way, Shazam 2 might just be suffering from being at the tail end of the past era of DC, which is quite tragic. The alternate ending is just a reminder that the franchise is likely ending, or this is an attempt to remind everyone that at least one of the current DC movies stuck to its fun nature.

Do you want to see more Shazam? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!