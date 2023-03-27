Keanu Reeves Reveals If ‘Constantine 2’ Is Moving Forward

Keanu Reeves is the man of the hour; he always seems to be the man. The beloved actor is enjoying much success, as John Wick Chapter 4 is climbing the box office and setting records for the franchise. While everyone has been busy asking him if he will return for John Wick 5, he also provided an update on Constantine 2.

Related: ‘John Wick’ Spinoff Sets Release Window, Keanu Reeves Returning

The world was pleasantly surprised to discover that Constantine 2 was moving forward, especially as it has become a cult classic for Keanu Reeves. In September 2022, Warner Bros. announced the sequel, which was 20 years in the making. However, a few months later, industry insider KC Walsh stated that the movie was not moving forward.

There has been a lot of back and forth about the possibility that the sequel would finally happen. Also, now that James Gunn is running DC, it might be his call just to scrap the movie. Constantine 2 was not mentioned in his big Chapter 1: Gods and Monster DCU plan. However, Gunn also stated that less than half of the Chapter 1 slate had been revealed.

Keanu Reeves Reveals ‘Constantine 2’ Update

Keanu Reeves is currently doing his rounds of promotion for John Wick, and he was finally asked if there was a plan to make Constantine 2. Or rather, he was asked to give an update about the anticipated sequel.

According to Reeves, “We’re trying. I don’t know if it’s going to happen.”

The silver lining is that Reeves said they are trying to get it done, though the ending of that sentence will surely disappoint many fans.

Keanu Reeves was set to reunite with director Francis Lawrence, who was behind the camera for the first film. However, both are failing slightly to get this sequel off the ground. It could be because Reeves has a busy schedule, which may be alleviated once he completes the promotional tour for John Wick 4.

This is just speculation, and we hope that Gunn will work something out to add John Constantine to the grander DCU plan. If Chapter 1 is about gods and monsters, then Constantine would fit the bill for both those categories. At least what he deals with has everything to do with gods and monsters.

Related: Keanu Reeves Replaced Johnny Depp In Billion-Dollar Franchise

John Constantine could also be part of the Creature Commandos, or he could have a cameo, which would make a ton of sense.

Do you want to see Keanu Reeves return for Constantine 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!