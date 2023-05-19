‘John Wick’ Officially Passes $1 Billion, Could Force Keanu Reeves into Returning

Everyone wants more Keanu Reeves in their lives. That is certainly the case regarding his John Wick franchise, which has now achieved a huge record. The franchise’s four movies have collectively passed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, and this could lead Keanu Reeves back into portraying the world’s most dangerous assassin.

For those who have not seen John Wick: Chapter 4, the rest of this article will contain heavy spoilers for the film. You have been warned.

‘John Wick’ Wraps Up

For those who have kept up with Wick and his attempts to free himself from his servitude to the High Table, the newest sequel seemingly wrapped things up quite nicely. Well, quite nicely isn’t the correct term, as the body count exceeded what would be considered “nice.” John Wick did return to the world of assassins to kill one of the elders of the high table, taking back the ring he offered as penance in the third film.

This naturally led to the organization coming after Wick with everything they have and hiring a villain named the Marquis, portrayed by the fantastic Bill Skardgard. The Marquis showcased his even more brutal nature by killing Charon, and destroying the New York Continental, leaving Winston without a base or anything.

However, John Wick still had one option left. Swear allegiance to the Russian sect that brought him into the world of assassins and takes on the Marquis in a one-on-one duel to the death. During the film, Wick’s friends that assist him all meet their end in some fashion, excluding Winston.

Winston naturally used this to get what was his by allowing the New York Continental to be rebuilt and his position reinstated if Wick won his duel against the Marquis. Wick also wants to earn his freedom, which will be granted should the Marquis die. The Marquis uses his champion, Caine, to take down Wick. Caine is just as deadly of an assassin as Wick is, despite being blind.

The Marquis’s arrogance leads to his ultimate death during the final battle. However, Caine also landed a “killing” shot on John Wick. Wick sits down on the steps of the Sacré-Cœur. He calls out to his late wife as the film pivots to Wick’s grave. One would think that it means the man has died and the franchise has wrapped up. However, that might not be the case any longer.

Chapter 5?

There is no denying that people love the John Wick films. Otherwise, they would not have climbed the box office in popularity through the years.

For instance, John Wick (2014) made $87.8 million, John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) made $171.54 million, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) made $326.7 million, and the newest is currently at $425.3 million—and counting.

People love Keanu Reeves, and John Wick has been his crown achievement since The Matrix. Though he and the franchise director Chad Stahelski stated they would be “retiring” the character and taking a break, that did not necessarily mean that Wick would not exist any longer.

Recent reports have stated that Stahelski and Reeves would head to Japan to discuss a fifth film while drinking whiskey. This ritual is apparently how all the previous films have been put together. Lionsgate had also stated they would see how the fourth film did to discuss then the potential of pushing for a fifth. The fourth film is now the highest-grossing, which could lead Lionsgate also to push Reeves and Stahelski for another film.

The John Wick universe is being built further, as Peacock will stream The Continental in September. This prequel mini-series will showcase how Winston was placed in power for the New York hub of assassins.

There is also Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. The 2024 film will showcase the sect of assassins under The Director (Angelica Houston), who was introduced in the third film. Keanu Reeves is already confirmed to return as John Wick in that film, though it is also a prequel between the third and fourth films.

Keanu Reeves might want to take a break, but we understand that he is generally an actor that wants to deliver the best filmmaking experiences to his fans. Everyone wants more John Wick, especially with the fourth film about to cross the $500 million mark. We just hope the conversations in Japan lead to another sequel.

